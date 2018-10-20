You are here

  • Home
  • Japan deepens Southeast Asian ties with airmen program
﻿

Japan deepens Southeast Asian ties with airmen program

Japan’s Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya, US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, and South Korea’s Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo, join hands before the ASEAN security summit in Singapore. (AFP)
Updated 20 October 2018
AFP
0

Japan deepens Southeast Asian ties with airmen program

  • The program hopes to promote shared values and interoperability among Japan’s Air Self-Defense Force and airmen of ASEAN countries
Updated 20 October 2018
AFP
0

SINGAPORE: Japan’s defense minister says he plans to start a program for professional airmen to strengthen ties between his country and Southeast Asia.
Takeshi Iwaya says the program fits in with the government’s vision to raise defense cooperation with the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which has “gained momentum” since it was announced in 2016.
The program hopes to promote shared values and interoperability among Japan’s Air Self-Defense Force and airmen of ASEAN countries.
Iwaya did not give details on when it will be launched or its frequency. He was speaking on the sidelines of an Asian security conference in Singapore, which was also attended by regional defense ministers, US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and his Chinese counterpart, Gen. Wei Feng.

Topics: Japan ASEAN Southeast Asia

Related

0
World
Japan orders quake shock absorber maker to replace parts after fake data
0
Business & Economy
Japan exports fall for first time since 2016 as trade war fears mount

NATO, EU, US hail Macedonia vote as key step on Western path

Updated 20 min 33 sec ago
0

NATO, EU, US hail Macedonia vote as key step on Western path

Updated 20 min 33 sec ago
0
BRUSSELS: NATO, the European Union and the US on Saturday hailed a Macedonian parliament vote as another step toward ending a decades-long name row with Greece that takes the small country closer to joining their Western clubs.
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg and EU diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini welcomed the close vote late Friday to start the process of renaming the country North Macedonia — a move that EU and NATO member Greece also hailed.
“It’s up to the government & political leaders to complete national procedures on the name agreement & seize this historic opportunity to bring the country into #NATO,” Stoltenberg tweeted after the vote.
“We now expect the national procedures for the implementation of the agreement to continue without any delays, toward the adoption of the constitutional changes,” Mogherini and fellow EU official Johannes Hahn said in a statement.
In Washington, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert welcomed the decision by Macedonia’s parliament “to initiate the constitutional changes needed to implement” the agreement with Greece.
She called it an “historic opportunity to advance stability, security and prosperity throughout the region.”
Amendments will now be drafted in the capital Skopje to incorporate the new name into the constitution, after which another parliamentary vote will be required to enshrine the changes.
Under the accord, which Prime Minister Zoran Zaev struck with his Greek counterpart Alexis Tsipras in June, the Balkan state would rename itself North Macedonia. In exchange, Athens has promised to stop blocking its entry into NATO and the EU.
Greece has stood in Macedonia’s way for 27 years in protest at the country’s name, which it argues is an encroachment on its own province called Macedonia.
Mogherini and Hahn, the European commissioner who oversees talks to bring new members into the 28-nation bloc, said the vote underscored the determination and courage of both sides to resolve their long dispute.
“This is a truly unique opportunity for decisively moving the country forward on its European Union path as well as for reconciliation in the region,” Mogherini and Hahn said.
“The European Union will continue to fully support and accompany the country, all its citizens and its institutions.”

Latest updates

CrowdStrike said to hire Goldman Sachs to lead IPO
0
NATO, EU, US hail Macedonia vote as key step on Western path
0
Aussie ace Matt Jurman says Slaven Bilic will get Al-Ittihad ‘back where they belong’
0
Minister: Saudi judiciary enjoys full autonomy to deal with Khashoggi case
0
Pakistan gets six more months to ‘fix’ anti-money laundering laws : Ministry of Finance
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.