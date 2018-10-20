Princess Haifa Al-Faisal backs walk to raise breast cancer awareness

JEDDAH: Yasser Al-Hameed arrived in the city of Asfan on Friday, having walked from Makkah as part of the “Walk for Her” initiative, which aims to raise awareness about the early detection of breast cancer.
Al-Hameed received a warm welcome and was joined by a number of volunteers including Princess Haifa Al-Faisal, chairwoman of the Zahra Breast Cancer Association, and Samer Ibrahim Kurdi, chairman of the Sunbulah Group, before continuing his journey toward Madinah — about 400 kilometers away and expected to end on Oct. 27.
Al-Faisal praised the efforts of Al-Hameed to raise awareness and encourage women to get tested early to limit the spread of the disease. She also thanked Kurdi and Al-Hameed for their initiative and expressed the Zahra association’s readiness to provide assistance.
“The slogan ‘Walk for Her’, which is carried by Al-Hameed and was launched by Sunbulah Group, reflects the value of social responsibility programs and their harnessing to address society’s issues and concerns,” she said.
Kurdi noted that “the initiative is a call for positivity and control over what is destined for us. That is why we chose the path of migration for all the patience and positivity it represents due to the Prophet’s migration from Makkah to Madinah.”
Al-Hameed stressed the necessity of early detection, which increases rates of recovery. He also expressed his happiness at the warm welcome and thanked all those involved in the initiative for their interest and support.
‘Saudi Arabia’s stability, security a red line for Muslim world’
- The council praised the Kingdom’s pioneering role in the Muslim world, its religious importance, its history of supporting international security and peace efforts
JEDDAH: The Supreme Council of the Muslim World League (MWL) held its 43rd session in Makkah, with senior scholars and ministers from Muslim countries in attendance.
The council expressed solidarity with the Saudi leadership and people, and condemned attempts to target the Kingdom, saying its stability and security are a red line for the Muslim world.
The council praised the Kingdom’s pioneering role in the Muslim world, its religious importance, its history of supporting international security and peace efforts, and its fight against extremism and terrorism.
The great place that the Kingdom occupies in the hearts of Muslims is founded on a sincere and firm belief in its care for Muslim sanctity, the council said, adding that targeting Saudi stability also affects international stability.
The council discussed several matters, including the Palestinian cause, developments in Syria and Yemen, the tragedy of Myanmar’s Rohingya people, the fight against extremist groups such as Al-Qaeda and Daesh, and the importance of promoting dialogue among followers of different religions and cultures.
It also discussed the well-being of Muslim minorities in non-Muslim countries, expressing regret and concern about Islamophobia, and calling for peaceful coexistence.
The council urged Muslims in these countries to fulfil their duty to educate their children, and protect them from deviant ideologies and groups that use religion as a pretext to justify terrorism and extremism.
It also urged Muslims in these countries to use legitimate channels to enjoy their just religious and cultural rights, to contribute to societal development, and to support stability and integration.
The council highlighted the MWL’s efforts and international presence in influential platforms, especially in the West.
Islamophobia is creating serious rifts in multicultural societies and damaging the social contract based on equal citizenship, the council said.
It expressed its full support for the MWL’s programs and activities that highlight the truth about Islam and its values, promote intellectual and religious awareness among Muslim minorities, and spread the values of toleration, moderation and peace.
The council reviewed the MWL’s efforts against radicalization and terrorism, including international collaborative programs, conferences, forums, statements and visits to Muslim and non-Muslim countries.
It noted the MWL’s efforts to promote dialogue among followers of different religions and cultures, including its secretary-general’s meeting with Vatican leaders, the signing of a historic cooperation agreement with the Pontifical Council for Interfaith Dialogue, and organizing an international peace conference at Oxford University.
The council agreed to establish an international center for cultural exchanges, as part of its support for the Conference on Cultural Rapprochement between the US and the Muslim World.
The council stressed the importance of building good East-West relations and launching initiatives to foster cooperation, cultural exchanges and positive values.
“Only 10 percent of our common principles are sufficient to bring peace and harmony to our world,” said MWL Secretary-General Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa.