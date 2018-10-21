You are here

Israel indefinitely postpones demolition of Bedouin West Bank village

The Palestinian Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar, east of Jerusalem in the occupied West Bank, is seen decorated with Palestinian flags. (AFP)
Updated 21 October 2018
AFP
JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has frozen plans to demolish a strategically located Bedouin village in the occupied West Bank that has drawn the world’s attention, his office said Sunday.
“The intention is to give a chance to the negotiations and the offers we received from different bodies, including in recent days,” a statement from Netanyahu’s office said about Khan Al-Ahmar.
Israeli authorities say the small village, located east of Jerusalem along a road leading to the Dead Sea, was built illegally, and had given resident until the beginning of October to evict themselves and demolish the structures.
The fate of Khan Al-Ahmar has drawn international concern, with European countries calling on Israel not to move ahead with plans to demolish it.
On Wednesday, the International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor warned that Israel’s planned “evacuation by force” of the village could constitute a war crime.
The residents have refused to leave on their own, and Israel had been making the preparations to expel the residents and demolish the village.
The decision to evict the village followed years of legal battles and after negotiation attempts to agree on an alternative site for relocation failed.

Suspected militants kill 3 workers in Egypt's Sinai

Updated 16 min 32 sec ago
AP
EL-ARISH, Egypt: Egyptian security officials say three workers contracted to build a security wall in the northern Sinai city of el-Arish have been shot dead by suspected militants.
The officials say a fourth worker was wounded in the attack, which took place Saturday outside their homes.
The officials say six militants have been killed in two separate raids by security forces targeting hideouts in northern Sinai. The Saturday raids left two policemen wounded following shootouts.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.
Egyptian security forces have for years been battling militants, now led by Daesh, in northern Sinai. The insurgency picked up steam after the 2013 ouster of an elected but divisive Islamist president.

