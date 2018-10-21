You are here

﻿

Gigi Hadid hits back at paparazzi 'stalking' as photographer threatens legal action

US-Palestinian celebrity model Gigi Hadid is hitting back at a paparazzo who she says threatened her with legal action. (File photo: AFP)
Updated 21 October 2018
Arab News
Updated 21 October 2018
Arab News

Updated 21 October 2018
Arab News
DUBAI: US-Palestinian celebrity model Gigi Hadid is hitting back at a paparazzo who she says threatened her with legal action over a photo she posted on Instagram.

The model took to the social media platform over the weekend to reveal that she is being “legally pursued” for reposting a street style photo taken by a paparazzo, a snap which she has since removed from her social media feed.

“The photo is by a paparazzi and is of me on the street outside an event last week,” the 23-year-old told her 43.8 million followers. “I posed/smiled for the photo because I understand that this is part of my job,” Hadid wrote.
“These people make money off us every day, legally stalking us day in, day out,” she continued.
“It is not spoken about enough the mental/emotional toll that this kind of pressure has on people, days I (and countless others) have stayed inside because I don’t want my photo taken or to have that attention/suffocation while just trying to live as normally as possible,” the model added.

Hadid went on to reveal the dangerous position some paparazzi put celebrities in on a daily basis.
“They drive dangerously close and extremely recklessly; they put the general public in danger in pursuit of a photo (I and many people I know have gotten in car accidents in cabs/car services because of paparazzi) and it seems that they can never get enough,” she wrote.
In the post, Hadid wrote that she found the uncredited image on Twitter and reposted in on Instagram, adding that she “had no way of knowing which of the 15+ photographers outside that day took these exact photos.
“If the person had just commented on my photo I would have been happy to tag and give you credit,” she added.
“To the paparazzi, I understand that this is how you make your living, and I respect that this is something I must accept with my job. But there is a line. We are human beings, and sometimes it takes a lot of courage to engage with you because of the resentment I feel for the negative parts of these experiences.”
Hadid’s statement garnered support from celebrities and models alike, with reality star Khloe Kardashian sharing her own experience in the comments section.

“I was sued for hundreds of thousands for posting a picture of myself. I don’t understand how it’s right that they literally stalk us and taunt us and they are allowed to sue us for posting our own photo,” she wrote.

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowksi Candice Swanepoel and Olivia Culpo also left messages of support on the Instagram post, which had more than one million likes as of Sunday afternoon.

Lady Kitty Spencer makes a whirlwind trip to Dubai

Updated 20 October 2018
Arab News
Updated 20 October 2018
Arab News

Updated 20 October 2018
Arab News
DUBAI: Princess Diana’s niece Lady Kitty Spencer has joined Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Australia, but not before she jetted into Dubai last week to add a touch of royal glamor to a Bulgari jewelry event in the city.
While in Dubai, the model took to the desert where she posed for photos in a cinched-at-the-waist white dress by Australian fashion house Zimmermann.
She then attended a launch party at the swanky Bulgari Resort and Hotel in Dubai, at which Spanish actress Úrsula Corberó, who shot to fame in Netflix drama “Money Heist,” was announced as the new face of the brand’s Fiorever jewelry line.
Spencer, who has been a Bulgari brand ambassador since May, was seen spending time with Lebanese actress Nadine Nassib Njeim at the party, which the British beauty attended in a sparkling, figure-hugging gown and layers of Bulgari jewels.
The model then flew to Australia, where she visited a children’s hospital.

“What an emotional morning meeting the courageous and inspirational children at the world class new Perth Children’s hospital,” she captioned a photograph on Instagram.
She isn’t the only British royal down under at the moment, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — who is pregnant with the couple’s first child — are currently on a 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific.
Prince Harry scaled the Sydney Harbor Bridge on Friday to raise a flag marking the arrival of the Invictus Games, his brainchild and the focus of the tour, The Associated Press reported.
The sporting event, founded by Harry in 2014, started on Saturday. It gives sick and injured military personnel and veterans the opportunity to compete in sports such as wheelchair basketball and to find inspiration to recover.
Harry, Prime Minister Scott Morrison, four members of the Australian team and the widow of an Australian veteran climbed more than 1,000 steps up the back of an arch to raise the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 flag.
“The Sydney Harbor Bridge is an Australian icon and I can think of no better place to raise the ... flag,” Morrison said in a statement.
During the descent, Harry hugged fellow climber Gwen Cherne, a games ambassador whose husband Peter Cafe, a veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan, took his own life in February.

