EL-ARISH, Egypt: Egyptian security officials say three workers contracted to build a security wall in the northern Sinai city of el-Arish have been shot dead by suspected militants.
The officials say a fourth worker was wounded in the attack, which took place Saturday outside their homes.
The officials say six militants have been killed in two separate raids by security forces targeting hideouts in northern Sinai. The Saturday raids left two policemen wounded following shootouts.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.
Egyptian security forces have for years been battling militants, now led by Daesh, in northern Sinai. The insurgency picked up steam after the 2013 ouster of an elected but divisive Islamist president.
Suspected militants kill 3 workers in Egypt’s Sinai
Egypt extends state of emergency for three months
- Egypt first imposed a state of emergency in April 2017 after two church bombings killed at least 45 people
- The renewal starting Oct. 15 was published in the official gazette last week
CAIRO: Egypt’s parliament voted on Sunday to extend a state of emergency in the country for three months, prolonging the authorities’ ability to use special powers into 2019.
Egypt first imposed a state of emergency in April 2017 after two church bombings killed at least 45 people, and has extended it at three-month intervals since.
The renewal starting Oct. 15 was published in the official gazette last week, and required parliamentary approval within seven days.
It allows security forces to “take (measures) necessary to confront the dangers and funding of terrorism and safeguard security in all parts of the country,” the gazette said.
The state of emergency grants the authorities sweeping powers, allowing them to make arrests and crack down on what they call enemies of the state.
Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly told parliament ahead of Sunday’s vote that national security needed to be balanced with the protection of public freedoms.
Egypt’s security forces have been fighting a militant insurgency concentrated in North Sinai, and launched a major operation in the remote region in February.