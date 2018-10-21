The Six: Get cooking with these Middle Eastern-flavored cookbooks

Where We Are Going Today: Moonshell

AMEERA ABID

The healthy-eating community on Instagram can affect us in many ways. Barely a day goes by without coming across a post showcasing another vegan, low-calorie food that sparks a momentary desire to quit all that junk food, because of how beautiful they make it look.

The smoothie bowl trend emerged about two years ago and has been popular on Instagram since then. Basically, you make a smoothie that is so thick in consistency that you cannot drink it through a straw, so you eat it from a bowl instead.

Moon Shell in Jeddah is a restaurant that specializes in these bowls, which are good for your health — and can make your timeline look great, too. Its smoothies are served in coconut shells and topped with your choice of fruit, nuts, seeds and chocolate.

Moon Shell also offers savory foods, including rice rolls, and a range of beverages, including coffee and matcha tea. Everything on the menu is vegan friendly. Moon Shell is the perfect place for those looking to treat themselves to truly good and nutritious food, rather than just food that tastes good but might not be the best for you. All the fruity deliciousness can be found in Rawdah district, in front of Ruf store.