DUBAI: Whether you’re a tried-and-tested chef or a novice cook, try something new in the kitchen with these newly released, Middle Eastern-flavored cookbooks.
‘Together: Our Community Cookbook’
In September, Meghan Markle, Britain’s Duchess of Sussex, lent her backing to this charity cookbook that funds a community project set up by women seeking somewhere to cook in the wake of London’s Grenfell Tower fire.
‘Feasts from the Middle East’
The cookbook was created by Tony Kitous, the founder of successful UK-based Lebanese restaurant chain Comptoir Libanais, and features more than 100 recipes.
‘Baladi’
Joudie Kalla, the author behind “Palestine on a Plate,” is back with more tantalizing Palestinian recipes in the newly released cookbook.
‘The Mezze Cookbook’
From roasted cauliflower and tahini to pomegranate cakes, this book offers more than 135 recipes from across the Middle East.
‘Authentic Egyptian Cooking’
Abou El-Sid, one of Cairo’s most famous restaurants, presents more than 50 of its classic recipes in this treasure trove of a cookbook.
‘Suqar’
Ending on a sweet note, this recipe book, the title of which means sugar in Arabic, offers more than 100 desserts inspired by Middle Eastern classics, including puddings, pastries and everything in-between.
The Six: Get cooking with these Middle Eastern-flavored cookbooks
The Six: Get cooking with these Middle Eastern-flavored cookbooks
DUBAI: Whether you’re a tried-and-tested chef or a novice cook, try something new in the kitchen with these newly released, Middle Eastern-flavored cookbooks.
Where We Are Going Today: Moonshell
The smoothie bowl trend emerged about two years ago and has been popular on Instagram since then. Basically, you make a smoothie that is so thick in consistency that you cannot drink it through a straw, so you eat it from a bowl instead.
Moon Shell in Jeddah is a restaurant that specializes in these bowls, which are good for your health — and can make your timeline look great, too. Its smoothies are served in coconut shells and topped with your choice of fruit, nuts, seeds and chocolate.
Moon Shell also offers savory foods, including rice rolls, and a range of beverages, including coffee and matcha tea. Everything on the menu is vegan friendly. Moon Shell is the perfect place for those looking to treat themselves to truly good and nutritious food, rather than just food that tastes good but might not be the best for you. All the fruity deliciousness can be found in Rawdah district, in front of Ruf store.