US’ Mnuchin says talk about sanctions premature, will visit Riyadh to meet with counterpart

‘Individuals responsible for Khashoggi's death were out of scope of their authority’, Saudi FM tells Fox News

WASHINGTON: Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir said on Sunday that King Salman is determined to hold to account those responsible in the case regarding the late journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“The individuals did this out of the scope of their authority,” Jubeir told Fox News’ Bret Baierhe during an exclusive interview, adding that none of those involved in Khashoggi’s death had close ties to Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“There were not people closely tied to him. This was an operation that was a rogue operation,” he said.

He added that conflicting reports about whether Khashoggi had left the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul prompted a probe into his disappearance, and that Saudi Arabia will continue to put out information on the case "as it becomes available."

The Saudi foreign minister offered his condolences to the family of Khashoggi and said the death was a "tremendous mistake."

Al-Jubeir added that Saudi Arabia was working on finding out the location of Khashoggi’s body and determining the full details into what happened.

He told the news program that Saudi-US ties would "weather" the Khashoggi case.