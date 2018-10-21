You are here

US’ Mnuchin says talk about sanctions premature, will visit Riyadh to meet with counterpart

"I will not be participating in the Future Investment Initiative summit in Saudi Arabia," Mnuchin announced on Twitter after meeting with US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (AFP/Mandel Ngan)
Reuters
Reuters
JERUSALEM, Oct 21 : US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Sunday it was premature to comment on possible US sanctions against Saudi Arabia for the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi until an investigation had been completed.
Mnuchin said information so far on the investigation was “a good first step but not enough” as Riyadh faced increasing international pressure over what happened to Khashoggi, who disappeared after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.
US President Donald Trump, who has said the United States would consider sanctions against Saudi Arabia, emphasized on Saturday that he was not satisfied with the Saudis’ handling of the case.
“It would be premature to comment on sanctions and premature to comment on really any issues until we get further down the investigation and get to the bottom of what occurred,” Mnuchin told reporters in Jerusalem.
Mnuchin confirmed that he would not attend a Saudi investment conference on Tuesday. However, he said he would visit Riyadh as planned for talks with his counterpart on joint efforts to counter terrorist financing and plans by Washington to reimpose sanctions against Iran in November.
“I did not think it was appropriate to go and speak at this conference but we continue to have important issues with Saudi and that is why I am going there,” Mnuchin said.
The visit, he said, was necessary as Washington prepares to reimpose sanctions against Iran.
He said he had no reason to believe that Saudi Arabia would renege on commitments to make up for any shortfall in global oil supplies as Iranian oil exports are curbed under the sanctions.
“I have no reason to believe that they are not going to honor those commitments,” said Mnuchin, who will meet Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih while in Riyadh.

‘Individuals responsible for Khashoggi's death were out of scope of their authority’, Saudi FM tells Fox News

Arab News
  • Al-Jubeir said "conflicting reports" about whether Khashoggi had left consulate in Istanbul prompted probe
  • Said Kingdom was working on finding out location of the body and determining full details
Arab News
WASHINGTON: Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir said on Sunday that King Salman is determined to hold to account those responsible in the case regarding the late journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“The individuals did this out of the scope of their authority,” Jubeir told Fox News’ Bret Baierhe during an exclusive interview, adding that none of those involved in Khashoggi’s death had close ties to Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“There were not people closely tied to him. This was an operation that was a rogue operation,” he said.

He added that conflicting reports about whether Khashoggi had left the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul prompted a probe into his disappearance, and that Saudi Arabia will continue to put out information on the case "as it becomes available."

The Saudi foreign minister offered his condolences to the family of Khashoggi and said the death was a "tremendous mistake."

Al-Jubeir added that Saudi Arabia was working on finding out the location of Khashoggi’s body and determining the full details into what happened.

He told the news program that Saudi-US ties would "weather" the Khashoggi case.

