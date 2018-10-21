Book Review: Recalling a magic carpet ride through South Asia

What We Are Reading Today: A Mind Unraveled by Kurt Eichenwald

A Mind Unraveled is a well-written, informative, and enlightening book from Kurt Eichenwald. It is a beautiful, tragic, and strong memoir.

This is the story of one man's battle to pursue his dreams despite an often incapacitating brain disorder.

From his early experiences of fear and denial to his exasperating search for treatment, Eichenwald provides a deeply candid account of his years facing this misunderstood and often stigmatized condition.

He details his encounters with the doctors whose negligence could have killed him, but for the heroic actions of a brilliant neurologist and the family and friends who fought for him.

“A Mind Unraveled reads like a medical thriller, at times truly frightening but also deeply inspiring,” commented Sanjay Gupta, CNN’s chief medical correspondent, in a review published in goodreads.com.

He added: “This book will make me think differently as a doctor. Eichenwald is a tremendously talented writer. When you travel on his personal journey, it is pure gold.”

Reviewing the book for the New York Times, Daphne Merkin said: “A Mind Unraveled is inspirational in the true sense of the word rather than in a gimmicky, self-help sort of way. It is written with great verve and wisdom by someone who has closely and thoughtfully detailed his own plight as well as the journey out of it.”

Merkin is the author of “This Close to Happy: A Reckoning With Depression.”

He added: “I found myself reading it obsessively, the better to discover what happens to Eichenwald as he stumbles from one traumatic misadventure to the next while managing all the while to keep his eye on the larger picture. It is a book to take heart from.”