The Six: Louvre Abu Dhabi set to host ‘Big in Japan’ weekend

DUBAI: The Louvre Abu Dhabi is set to host a “Big in Japan” weekend from Oct. 25 – 27, featuring a range of activities inspired by the ongoing “Japanese Connections: The Birth of Modern Décor” exhibition.
Innovative music
On Thursday, Japanese Turntable Symphonograph Orchestra will reconstruct classical music by spinning vinyl records, using turntables and mixers as their instruments of choice.
Spoken word
On Friday, award-winning Emirati spoken-word artist Afra Atiq will perform a poem inspired by the artworks in the “Japanese Connections” exhibition space.
Homemade cartoon
“Emara,” a series featuring a hijab-wearing crime fighter, will be screened on Friday, followed by a discussion with voiceover artist Maryam Al-Atouly.
Mural magic
On Friday, visitors can enjoy the big reveal of the first-time collaboration between Abu Dhabi-based students and renowned street artist Myneandyours as they add the final strokes to their murals.
Anime screening
Fan favorite “Big Hero 6” will be screened on Saturday. The comedy-adventure, which has some seriously emotional moments, tells the story of the bond between an inflatable robot and a boy.
A Japanese tale
Set to be screened on Saturday, “The Tale of Princess Kaguya” tells the story of a bamboo cutter who finds a miniature girl and raises her as his daughter.