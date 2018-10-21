Australia PM rules out early poll after by-election blow

SYDNEY: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison pledged Sunday his embattled government would serve out a full term despite the conservative coalition looking set to lose its majority after a voter backlash in a crucial Sydney by-election.
The Liberal-National coalition, which has a one-seat parliamentary majority, appeared headed for minority government status after a huge swing in a traditionally safe seat, fueled by anger over the ousting of former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull.
But despite the Liberal candidate conceding defeat Saturday after high-profile independent Kerryn Phelps captured an apparently insurmountable lead in the seat of Wentworth, the count has narrowed sharply as postal votes are counted.
Phelps’ lead of more than 54 percent under Australia’s voting system — which allocates voters’ second preferences if no candidate secures a majority — shrank Sunday to just over 50.61 percent, or 884 votes over her Liberal rival.
It rose late Sunday to a margin of 1,616 as routine recounts for several booths increased her lead.
While most analysts said it appeared likely Phelps would hold on to the win, Prime Minister Scott Morrison struck a more upbeat tone.
“If it (the margin) gets as close as 100 then an automatic recount is triggered under the normal rules,” Morrison told reporters. “I am not saying it will get to that.”
The prime minister, who must call national elections by mid-May, acknowledged voter anger over political infighting in Canberra but said he was determined to stay on even if the coalition becomes a minority government.
“Australian people expect governments to serve their term. We are elected to serve our term and that is what we are going to do,” he said.
The by-election in the wealthy seat was triggered after Turnbull, the local MP, resigned after being toppled in a party coup in August.
Turnbull had held the seat with a comfortable margin of 18 percent, but support for the Liberals tumbled over his treatment.
Morrison signalled he was willing to work with minor parties and independents to address what Phelps said would be the first item on her agenda — removing refugee children held in Australian detention camps on the Pacific island nation of Nauru.
Canberra sends asylum-seekers who try to reach the country by boat to remote Pacific facilities including on Nauru to deter them from trying to come to Australia.
There has been growing international and domestic pressure on Morrison to move the children to Australia amid reports they are suffering from serious health problems.
A final count for Wentworth might only be declared after the November 2 deadline for postal votes has passed.
Maldives’ top court dismisses outgoing president’s petition
The five-member Supreme Court ruled unanimously that the election was conducted within the law. No other details were immediately known.
The Election Commission had declared opposition alliance candidate Ibrahim Mohamed Solih the winner of the Sept. 23 election against President Yameen Abdul Gayoom.
Yameen’s party challenged the result, alleging vote rigging, fraud and corruption in the election process.
Four of the five members of the Election Commission fled after the election, citing intimidation by Yameen’s supporters.
President-elect Solih’s spokeswoman, Mariya Didi, said “the case was based on conjecture and conspiracy theory.”
“We are pleased that the court ruled unanimously to uphold the will of the people. There is zero evidence that the election was fixed,” Didi said in a tweet.
President Yameen “should do the honorable thing: accept defeat & ensure a smooth transfer of power,” she said.
The Maldives, an Indian Ocean archipelago nation known for its luxury resorts, became a multiparty democracy in 2008 after decades of autocratic rule. Yameen is accused of rolling back many of the democratic gains.
Solih was chosen as the Maldivian Democratic Party’s presidential candidate at a party congress in July after exiled former President Mohamed Nasheed abandoned plans to run because of legal obstacles.
Nasheed has been sentenced to 13 years in prison, making him ineligible to contest the election. The verdict was widely criticized as politically motivated.
The Supreme Court earlier this year ordered Nasheed’s release and retrial, but the government refused to implement the ruling.
Yameen had expected to contest the election virtually unopposed, with all of his potential opponents either in jail or forced into exile. Following the Supreme Court order to release and retry Nasheed, the government arrested the chief justice and another judge. The remaining three Supreme Court justices then reversed the order.
In the Maldives’ first multiparty election in 2008, Nasheed defeated 30-year autocrat Maumoon Abdul Gayoom.
Nasheed resigned in 2012 amid public protests over his order to the military to detain a sitting judge. He lost the 2013 election to Gayoom’s half brother, Yameen, who has reversed many of the country’s democratic gains.
Gayoom is now an ally of the pro-Nasheed coalition and was jailed by his half brother.
Yameen’s administration has also jailed his former vice president, two defense ministers, the chief justice and a Supreme Court judge, as well as many other politicians and officials.