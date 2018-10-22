The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) is making all-out efforts to provide relief to the displaced people in northern Syria, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.
The center’s relief activities are among projects to support Syrian refugees and displaced people inside and outside Syria.
KSRelief distributes more than 87,000 bread loaves daily among Syrians displaced by war in the country.
The center has also launched a project to rehabilitate public utilities in the northern countryside of Aleppo.
KSRelief has begun renovating and rehabilitating 495 houses, two shelters and 16 recreation centers in the Syrian governorate.
The project aims to improve living conditions by providing decent housing.
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have extended their condolences to the family and relatives of the late journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the Saudi Press Agency reported early Monday.
KSRelief continues to provide aid to Syrian refugees
KSRelief continues to provide aid to Syrian refugees
- Saudi Arabia's aid agency has begun renovating and rehabilitating 495 houses, two shelters and 16 recreation centers in the Syrian governorate
Saudi king, crown prince condole with Khashoggi’s family and relatives
- King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman talked with the son of the late journalist on Sunday
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have extended their condolences to the family and relatives of the late journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the Saudi Press Agency reported early Monday.
King Salman expressed his deepest sympathy in a telephone call Sunday to Salah Jamal Khashoggi, the son of the 59-year-old journalist, who died in Istanbul early this month.
The crown prince also condoled with Salah Jamal Khashoggi by phone, the SPA said.
Khashoggi's son thanked the king and the crown prince, the report added.
Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir earlier said that the death of Khashoggi was the result of a “rogue operation” by people acting beyond the scope of their authority.
Print EditionRead pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.