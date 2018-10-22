You are here

﻿

Kuwait to make public sector workforce ‘100% Kuwaiti’

According to the sources, the ultimate goal is for the total workforce of the public sector to be solely comprised of nationals. (Shutterstock)
Updated 22 October 2018
Arab News
DUBAI: Kuwait’s public sector is on track to achieve a 100 percent Kuwaiti workforce, according to sources close to the country’s minister of commerce and industry, local daily Kuwait Times reported.

According to the sources, the ultimate goal is for the total workforce of the public sector to be solely comprised of nationals.

An employment committee of the Gulf country’s National Assembly was formed to address the issue of high unemployment rates among Kuwaiti nationals by allocating jobs for them in the public sector and relieving expatriates of their roles there.

Kuwaiti MP Mohammad Al-Dallal on Sunday called for the need to check the growing numbers of certain expatriate communities, especially the Egyptian and the Filipino communities.

The Kuwaitization drive is part of a government’s push to recruit more of its citizens, a similar push is underway across the GCC where countries like Saudi Arabia and Oman have also been trying to increase the number of locals in employment.

VAT refunds for UAE tourists to start November 18

Tourists can identify participating stores through frontstore posters. (File/AFP)
Updated 35 min 58 sec ago
Arab News
0

VAT refunds for UAE tourists to start November 18

  • Only invoices from registered retail outlets will be eligible for refund
Updated 35 min 58 sec ago
Arab News
0

DUBAI: UAE tourists could avail of Value Added Tax (VAT) refunds on their purchases in the country starting November 18, local daily Khaleej Times has reported.

The UAE Federal Tax Authority is implementing the new tax scheme, which allows VAT rebates for tourists.

More than 4,000 retail stores across the UAE will be part of the tax refund system, FTA director general Khalid Ali Al-Bustani said, adding that only invoices from the registered outlets will be eligible for the refund.

Tourists can identify the participating stores through frontstore posters, he added.

First phase will be implemented in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah International Airports, while full implementation will be finished by mid-December.

"The scheme will be fully operational as per the timeline we set for it and will include integrated electronic programs and mechanisms for direct connection between retailers and tax refund offices for tourists at airports and land and sea ports," Al-Bustani said.

