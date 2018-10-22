Strike-hit Ryanair warns fares to remain soft as summer profit falls

DUBLIN: Ryanair reported a 7 percent fall in profit during its key April-September season on Monday, citing higher fuel costs and damage to bookings caused by strikes, and said European short-haul airfares would remain soft this winter.
Ryanair three weeks ago cut its forecast for full-year profit by 12 percent and warned that worse may follow if a recent wave of pilot and cabin crew strikes across Europe continue to hit traffic and bookings.
Europe’s largest low-cost carrier has struggled with labor relations since it bowed to pressure to recognize trade unions for the first time last December. It said it hoped to finalize more union agreements in the coming months but could not rule out further industrial action.
Shares of Ryanair, which is also counting the cost of stubbornly high fuel prices, closed on Friday at €11.51, down 20 percent compared to three months ago and down 40 percent from a peak of €19.39 in August last year before its staff problems emerged.
Ryanair, which traditionally makes most of its profit in the summer, reported a profit of €1.2 billion ($1.38 billion) in the six months to September 30. It reiterated its full-year profit forecast of between €1.1 billion and €1.2 billion.
That would represent a 17-24 percent fall from the record €1.45 billion post-tax profit booked in its most recent financial year to March 31.
A poll of over 10 analysts by Ryanair ahead of the results found an average forecast of €1.127 billion for the full year and €1.175 billion for the six months to September 30.
“This full year guidance remains heavily dependent on air fares not declining further — they remain soft this winter due to excess capacity in Europe — (and) the impact of significantly higher oil prices on our unhedged exposures,” Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary said in a statement.
But he said Ryanair’s cost advantage over rivals is widening and “over the medium term, consolidation will create growth opportunities for Ryanair’s lowest fare/lowest cost model.”
VAT refunds for UAE tourists to start November 18
- Only invoices from registered retail outlets will be eligible for refund
DUBAI: UAE tourists could avail of Value Added Tax (VAT) refunds on their purchases in the country starting November 18, local daily Khaleej Times has reported.
The UAE Federal Tax Authority is implementing the new tax scheme, which allows VAT rebates for tourists.
More than 4,000 retail stores across the UAE will be part of the tax refund system, FTA director general Khalid Ali Al-Bustani said, adding that only invoices from the registered outlets will be eligible for the refund.
Tourists can identify the participating stores through frontstore posters, he added.
First phase will be implemented in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah International Airports, while full implementation will be finished by mid-December.
"The scheme will be fully operational as per the timeline we set for it and will include integrated electronic programs and mechanisms for direct connection between retailers and tax refund offices for tourists at airports and land and sea ports," Al-Bustani said.