Trump space force — a real need but hazy planning

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump has demanded that Pentagon create a new military service, a Space Force to assure “American dominance in space.” And with that demand, Trump has injected urgency into the debate over the best way to protect US interests in space, both military and commercial.
But his approach has left many struggling to understand basics such as what a Space Force would do and how much it might cost.
The Pentagon is expected to have enough details by early next year to include a Space Force plan in its 2020 budget request.
The idea has taken on a life of its own at Trump’s rallies. That’s partly due to his conflating of the nation’s civilian space program with the military’s separate role of providing space-based navigation and communications satellites.
Kremlin says world ‘more dangerous’ if US drops nuclear treaty
- ‘Russia has been and remains committed to the provisions of this treaty’
- The treaty was signed by then US president Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev
RUSSIA: The Kremlin on Monday said the world would be less safe if Washington goes ahead with plans to withdraw from a Cold War-era nuclear weapons treaty that banned intermediate-range missiles.
“Such steps, if taken, will make the world more dangerous,” said presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov as he rejected claims by US President Donald Trump that Russia had violated the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF).
“Russia has been and remains committed to the provisions of this treaty,” he said.
The US had previously undermined the foundations of the agreement, Peskov added.
“The intention to withdraw from this document is of the deepest concern.”
Peskov reiterated an earlier statement by President Vladimir Putin that Russia would never strike first even if threatened with a nuclear attack.
“We don’t feel that we have the right to inflict the first strike,” he said.
The INF resolved a crisis over Soviet nuclear-tipped ballistic missiles targeting Western capitals.
The treaty was signed by then US president Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader, who at the weekend also criticized plans to pull out.
US national security adviser John Bolton is in Moscow for two days of talks in which the issue will be discussed.