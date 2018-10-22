RUSSIA: The Kremlin on Monday said the world would be less safe if Washington goes ahead with plans to withdraw from a Cold War-era nuclear weapons treaty that banned intermediate-range missiles.
“Such steps, if taken, will make the world more dangerous,” said presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov as he rejected claims by US President Donald Trump that Russia had violated the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF).
“Russia has been and remains committed to the provisions of this treaty,” he said.
The US had previously undermined the foundations of the agreement, Peskov added.
“The intention to withdraw from this document is of the deepest concern.”
Peskov reiterated an earlier statement by President Vladimir Putin that Russia would never strike first even if threatened with a nuclear attack.
“We don’t feel that we have the right to inflict the first strike,” he said.
The INF resolved a crisis over Soviet nuclear-tipped ballistic missiles targeting Western capitals.
The treaty was signed by then US president Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader, who at the weekend also criticized plans to pull out.
US national security adviser John Bolton is in Moscow for two days of talks in which the issue will be discussed.
Kremlin says world ‘more dangerous’ if US drops nuclear treaty
Kremlin says world ‘more dangerous’ if US drops nuclear treaty
- ‘Russia has been and remains committed to the provisions of this treaty’
- The treaty was signed by then US president Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev
RUSSIA: The Kremlin on Monday said the world would be less safe if Washington goes ahead with plans to withdraw from a Cold War-era nuclear weapons treaty that banned intermediate-range missiles.
Trump says he’s reducing Central American aid over migrants
- Trump tweets: “Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador were not able to do the job of stopping people from coming illegally to the US"
- The three countries received a combined more than $500 million in funding from the US
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump says the US will begin “cutting off, or substantially reducing” aid to three Central American nations over a migrant caravan heading to the US southern border.
Trump tweets: “Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador were not able to do the job of stopping people from leaving their country and coming illegally to the US“
The three countries received a combined more than $500 million in funding from the US in fiscal year 2017.
Trump has raised alarm over a group of thousands of migrants traveling through Mexico to the US, saying, “Sadly, it looks like Mexico’s Police and Military are unable to stop the Caravan.”
He adds: “I have alerted Border Patrol and Military that this is a National Emergy.” White House officials could not immediately provide details.