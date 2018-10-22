DUBAI: UAE-based health care provider NMC Health on Monday raised its full-year core earnings and revenue forecasts, citing strong organic growth, and said it remained confident in achieving its longer-term margin guidance.
The company raised its core earnings forecast by 3.2 percent to $480 million for the year and said it expected revenue to grow 24 percent, 2 percentage points more than its previous expectation.
“2019 guidance will also point toward continuation of strong organic growth on the back of a sustained ramp-up at key facilities, integration and expansion of acquired entities, as well as a strong operational performance,” the company said.
The company, the leading private health care operator in the Gulf, is benefiting from growing demand in the health care sector due to an increasingly wealthy population that is becoming more susceptible to lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and obesity.
NMC Health, which has operations across 17 countries, said during 2019 management anticipated the opening of new greenfield facilities, particularly in the UAE, the expansion of facilities across different countries and the consolidation of Aspen Healthcare, which NMC Health acquired earlier this year.
Revenue for 2019 will increase by between 22 and 24 percent, and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization were expected to grow by 18 to 20 percent during 2019, it said, adding that the guidance did not include the effects of implementation of IFRS 16, or the impact of the anticipated financial consolidation of National Medical Care Company.
NMC Health raises full-year core earnings forecast
NMC Health raises full-year core earnings forecast
- UAE-based NMC Health has operations across 17 countries
- Revenue for 2019 will increase by between 22 and 24 percent
DUBAI: UAE-based health care provider NMC Health on Monday raised its full-year core earnings and revenue forecasts, citing strong organic growth, and said it remained confident in achieving its longer-term margin guidance.
UAE, Saudi Arabia optimistic world trading system can be restored, says survey
- Three quarters of respondents hopeful of 'working order'
- Trade disputes cloud horizon in emerging markets
LONDON: More than three-quarters of respondents in the UAE and Saudi Arabia said that the troubled global trading system can be restored to “working order,” according to a survey.
Only 27 percent thought the system would be restored ‘soon’, while 49 percent said it would be a more ‘long-term’ recovery, the Bloomberg research published on Oct. 22 found.
More than half of those surveyed in the two Gulf countries were optimistic that trade will grow in the next five years, with only 26 percent saying there would be less trade over that time period.
The survey findings come just days after the director-general of the World Trade Organization, Roberto Azevedo, urged action to be taken to avoid “serious harm” to the global trading system, in a speech in London on Oct. 17.
A continuing trade dispute between China and the US has led to the two countries imposing a series of tariffs on various imports.
The survey found that 65 percent of Saudi and UAE respondents said they were learning about new technologies to prepare for the future economy, while a similar proportion were learning new skills and taking professional courses.
Global governance issues were viewed as the most critical issue challenging the future of trade, according to the respondents.
The global survey also found there was a divide in opinion between business leaders in the emerging markets and those in developed countries.
Almost two-thirds (63 percent) of emerging market business professionals said they believe there would be more trade in five years, compared to just 36 percent in developed markets that felt the same way.
“The survey reveals vast differences in perceptions for the future and highlights the need to bring together global leaders in business and government to find private-sector led solutions to some of the world’s biggest challenges,” said Justin B. Smith, chief executive officer, Bloomberg Media Group.