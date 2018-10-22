VAT refunds for UAE tourists to start November 18

DUBAI: UAE tourists could avail of Value Added Tax (VAT) refunds on their purchases in the country starting November 18, local daily Khaleej Times has reported.

The UAE Federal Tax Authority is implementing the new tax scheme, which allows VAT rebates for tourists.

More than 4,000 retail stores across the UAE will be part of the tax refund system, FTA director general Khalid Ali Al-Bustani said, adding that only invoices from the registered outlets will be eligible for the refund.

Tourists can identify the participating stores through frontstore posters, he added.

First phase will be implemented in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah International Airports, while full implementation will be finished by mid-December.

"The scheme will be fully operational as per the timeline we set for it and will include integrated electronic programs and mechanisms for direct connection between retailers and tax refund offices for tourists at airports and land and sea ports," Al-Bustani said.