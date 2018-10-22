PM Hariri: Still working to form Lebanese government

Turkey: ‘We do not want to hurt our relationship with Saudi Arabia over the Khashoggi case’

LONDON: Turkey has said it does not want to hurt its relationship with Saudi Arabia over the Khashoggi case.

Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told reporters in Ankara: "Saudi Arabia is for us an important country, a brotherly and friendly country. We have many partnerships and we would not want these to be damaged."

Kalin added: "Rather than making it an issue between the two countries, there has been a determination for the incident to be brought to light."

