PM Hariri: Still working to form Lebanese government

BEIRUT: Efforts to form a new Lebanese government after months of negotiation remain “on their way to a solution,” prime minister designate Saad Hariri said on Monday.
Last week President Michel Aoun said a government would be formed “very soon” and a government source said it would be agreed during the weekend, but press reports on Monday cited senior politicians saying problems persisted.
Parties have been jostling since May’s parliament election over ministerial positions in a new national unity government, but the political uncertainty has contributed to fears that Lebanon faces a looming economic crisis.
“Contacts continue to form a government and the issue is not impossible, as some are trying to suggest,” Hariri said in televised comments to reporters.
Lebanon has one of the world’s most indebted governments, owing about 150 percent of gross domestic product, and the International Monetary Fund warned early this year that Beirut must urgently undertake fiscal reforms.
President Aoun said in a Twitter post on Monday that circumstances required a rapid formation of the government.
Turkey: ‘We do not want to hurt our relationship with Saudi Arabia over the Khashoggi case’
LONDON: Turkey has said it does not want to hurt its relationship with Saudi Arabia over the Khashoggi case.
Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told reporters in Ankara: "Saudi Arabia is for us an important country, a brotherly and friendly country. We have many partnerships and we would not want these to be damaged."
Kalin added: "Rather than making it an issue between the two countries, there has been a determination for the incident to be brought to light."
More to follow.