NATO says foreign soldier killed in Afghan insider attack

KABUL: A foreign soldier was killed and two others wounded in an insider attack in Afghanistan on Monday, NATO said, days after a gunman wounded a US general at a high-level security meeting.
The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack in the western province of Herat, which it said killed or wounded "a large number of American soldiers".
NATO's Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan did not immediately release the nationalities of the three soldiers, but it is understood they are not American.
"Initial reports indicate the attack was committed by a member of the Afghan security forces," Resolute Support said in a statement.
The so-called "green-on-blue" attack was the latest in a series of such incidents in which Afghan forces have turned their weapons on international troops with whom they are working.
It comes four days after a gunman wearing an Afghan security forces uniform opened fire on a gathering of security chiefs, including General Scott Miller, the top US and NATO commander in Afghanistan.
Miller was not hurt in the shooting in the southern city of Kandahar that killed three people, including a powerful Afghan police chief.
US Brigadier General Jeffrey Smiley was among 13 wounded.
KABUL: Vote counting began on Monday for Afghanistan’s parliamentary election, which was marred by violence and irregularities, with political parties alleging “organized fraud.”
The parties said mismanagement and hundreds of Taliban attacks, which led to an extension of voting for another day at hundreds of polling stations, could raise questions over the election result, which is expected to be released in two months.
Some candidates said powerful figures were behind election rigging, and biometric devices, which were put in place to counter fraud, were smashed to facilitate the rigging.
Abdul Bade Sayad, head of the country’s Independent Election Commission (IEC), was cited by local media as confirming incidents of biometric equipment being smashed, and the presence of strongmen inside some polling stations.
But the IEC should not be held responsible for this, he said, adding: “When the government itself feels helpless before powerful figures, then senior officials of the commission should not be blamed.”
The Electoral Complaints Commission said there was mismanagement during the election, and as of Sunday it had received some 5,000 complaints from voters and candidates.
Afghanistan’s Independent Human Rights Commission (IHRC) said people could not vote on Saturday in some 1,000 polling stations.
Ahead of the election, which was delayed for more than three years, the government said it could not open more than 2,000 stations due to security threats.
Alleged irregularities included polling stations opening late, biometric devices malfunctioning, and the absence of IEC staff and voter registration lists.
Of the 9 million people who had registered to vote, nearly 4 million cast their ballot, the IEC said.
The IHRC said the IEC should not shun its responsibility regarding “shortcomings and grave violations in voting centers.”
The Transparent Election Foundation of Afghanistan said: “In some of the polling stations, ballots were not counted; instead the ballot boxes were transferred to a different location for counting… without informing the observers about the new location.”