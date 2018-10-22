UAE's Sheikh Maktoum to attend Global Forum at Future Investment Initiative

Search form

﻿

RIYADH: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum arrives in Riyadh ahead of his participation in the second session of the Global Forum of the Future Investment Initiative being held Saudi Arabia.

More to follow.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Future Investment Initiative 2018 FII2018

RIYADH: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum arrives in Riyadh ahead of his participation in the second session of the Global Forum of the Future Investment Initiative being held Saudi Arabia.

More to follow.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Future Investment Initiative 2018 FII2018

