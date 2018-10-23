KSRelief offers 40 electric wheel chairs to amputees in Sanaa

JEDDAH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has offered amputees and individuals with special needs 40 electric wheel chairs in Sanaa as part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to aid the people of Yemen.The governor of Sanaa praised the Saudi center’s efforts in helping Yemeni people and offering the beneficiaries wheel chairs to help facilitate their movement and ease their suffering, which was a consequence of the war caused by Houthi militia.KSRelief also signed a joint cooperation agreement to rehabilitate children recruited by the Houthi militia. The agreement was signed by Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, Supervisor General of KSRelief.Al-Rabeeah said in a press statement that the seventh and eighth phases of the rehabilitation project for children recruited by the Houthi militias have been signed.KSRelief in Aden also organized on Monday a technical support course in managing and coordinating the camps of displaced people, in partnership with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).The course aims to train supervisors of camps of displaced persons in several Yemeni governorates.This training course comes within the humanitarian and aid projects being provided by KSRelief for the Yemeni people in all the Yemeni governorates.In statements to the official Saudi Press Agency, Al-Rabeeah praised the Kingdom as a symbol of humanitarian action in the world and a shining sign in the provision of aid to needy countries.Al-Rabeebah said: “The total number of Saudi financial contributions in international organizations and bodies amounted to just over $9 million, while total humanitarian, development and charitable projects amounted to $33 billion.