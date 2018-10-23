Saudi foreign minister in Indonesia

JEDDAH: Indonesian President Joko Widodo received Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir in Bogor on Monday. The Saudi foreign minister conveyed the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the Indonesian president and best wishes for him and the people of Indonesia.

The two leaders reviewed bilateral ties and ways of enhancing cooperation. They also discussed latest regional and international developments.

Saudi Arabia and Indonesia will hold their first joint ministerial commission meeting in Jakarta on Tuesday.

Riyadh and Jakarta have endorsed two major agreements this month. As per one of the agreements signed earlier this month, Indonesia will now allow domestic workers to again work in the Kingdom. The cooperation deal, which covers a number of domestic professions, was signed by Ahmad bin Suleiman Al-Rajihi, minister of labor and social development, and Muhammad Hanif Dhakiri, Indonesian minister of manpower and transmigration, in Jakarta on Oct. 11. AN Jeddah

This month, Indonesia also ratified a defense cooperation agreement that it had inked with Saudi Arabia earlier.

The Kingdom and Indonesia, the two OIC member nations, has had diplomatic ties since 1950. Indonesia seeks more engagement with the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). As such, Indonesia is currently proposing to have a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the GCC countries.

According to the Indonesian Ministry of Trade Report, the volume of trade exchange between Indonesia and GCC last year amounted to $10.3 billion. GCC enjoyed a surplus of $3.3 billion mainly on account of its oil and gas exports.