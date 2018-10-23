JAKARTA: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir said on Tuesday the kingdom was committed to a “comprehensive investigation” of the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey.
Saudi Arabia had sent a team to Turkey and all those responsible for the journalist’s death would be detained, the minister told a news conference in Indonesia.
Saudi foreign minister pledges ‘comprehensive investigation’ of Khashoggi killing
Saudi foreign minister pledges ‘comprehensive investigation’ of Khashoggi killing
- Jubeir said all those responsible for the journalist’s death would be detained
JAKARTA: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir said on Tuesday the kingdom was committed to a “comprehensive investigation” of the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey.
Saudi King Salman receives Pakistan PM Imran Khan in Riyadh
- During the meeting, they reviewed the close relations between the two countries, as well as developments in the region
- Khan was in Riyadh attending Saudi Arabia’s Future Investment Initiative
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman received Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Riyadh’s Al-Yamamah palace on Tuesday, Saudi state-news agency SPA reported.
During the meeting, they reviewed the close relations between the two countries, as well as developments in the region.
Delegates from both countries were present during the meeting.
Khan was in Riyadh attending Saudi Arabia’s Future Investment Initiative where he was a member of a panel on “Emerging Opportunities.”