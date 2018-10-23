Saudi foreign minister pledges ‘comprehensive investigation’ of Khashoggi killing

Saudi King Salman receives Pakistan PM Imran Khan in Riyadh

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman received Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Riyadh’s Al-Yamamah palace on Tuesday, Saudi state-news agency SPA reported.

During the meeting, they reviewed the close relations between the two countries, as well as developments in the region.

Delegates from both countries were present during the meeting.

Khan was in Riyadh attending Saudi Arabia’s Future Investment Initiative where he was a member of a panel on “Emerging Opportunities.”