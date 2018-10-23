German Daesh ‘shoemaker’ pleads to come home from Syria

RMELAN, Syria: From northern Syria, Muslim convert Sufyan is imploring his native Germany to take him back, having been captured years after joining the Daesh group’s so-called “caliphate.”
His beard neatly buzzed, Sufyan is one of hundreds of foreigners held by the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) in war-torn Syria, accused of fighting for Daesh.
The 36-year-old insists he was not a fighter, but a misguided civilian making orthopaedic shoes and prosthetics in Daesh territory.
“I am not Jihadi John, I am not Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, I am not Adnani,” said Sufyan, listing Daesh’s infamous British executioner, its elusive chief, and its now-dead spokesman.
“I just made limbs,” added the pale-skinned Sufyan, who refused to give his real name and said he was from Stuttgart in southwest Germany.
He was selected to speak to AFP by the YPG, who detained him around a year ago and were present during the interview.
They have refused to try accused foreign fighters in their custody, urging Western countries to take them back.
Some foreign governments have agreed to do so, but most are reluctant.
The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are holding several alleged German Daesh members, including Mohammad Haydar Zammar, a Syrian-born German national accused of helping plan the September 11 attacks.
Berlin is not known to have repatriated anyone, but Sufyan hopes he, his Syrian wife and their son can start afresh in Germany.
“People make mistakes and I was naive,” he said, dressed in a yellow hoody with a side zip, cargo pants, and black beanie.
“I just want to go back to my old life.”
Speaking in near-fluent English peppered with Arabic words, Sufyan recounts his winding journey to what he thought would be a pious life under Islamic rule.
In 2014, Daesh declared a “caliphate” across large parts of Syria and neighboring Iraq.
The following year, Sufyan traveled across Europe and Turkey, finally crossing into Syria in March 2015, four years into the Syrian war.
Once inside, he says, Daesh shuffled him among safe houses for weeks alongside Australians, Central Asians, and Russians.
He was given one month of military training and assigned to a battalion, but claims he never fought.
“I didn’t fight and I didn’t kill anyone,” he said.
“I never killed any person in my life.”
Instead, Sufyan was hired at a hospital in Daesh’s de facto Syrian capital Raqqa, using his 12 years’ experience as an orthopaedic shoemaker.
“They teach me over there prosthetics. Until I came to YPG, I was doing this job... making prosthetic and orthopaedic shoes,” he said.
In 2016, he married a Syrian woman from northwest Idlib, and they had a son.
They stayed in Raqqa until YPG-led forces surrounded the northern city in 2017, forcing them to flee to the Daesh-held eastern town of Mayadeen.
Sufyan took up the same work there until Mayadeen came under attack, this time by the Russia-backed Syrian regime.
He said he had grown embittered toward Daesh by then and decided to pay a smuggler to bring him and his family to a YPG checkpoint.
“I was not ready to kill someone or to die, so I decided to go out,” said Sufyan. “Everyone was running away.”
A year later, Sufyan lives separated from his wife and son, who are detained in a Kurdish-run camp. He desperately wants to be reunited with his family.
Kurdish authorities say they have in their custody around 520 male foreign Daesh members, 550 women and around 1,200 children from 44 countries.
According to a European Parliament report in May, Germany estimates there are 290 children with claims to German citizenship in Iraq and Syria.
“If I can come back to Germany and if Germany want to punish me, I will accept this, to stay in prison,” Sufyan told AFP.
“I hope it will not be a long sentence, because I miss already my wife and my son,” he said.
He hopes to study or open his own business in his homeland, for which he has renewed appreciation since meeting Syrians who “see Germany as something like a paradise on earth.”
“I know Germany is a country with a lot of ‘rahma’ with a lot of people. I expect that Germany will have also ‘rahma’ with me,” he said, using the Arabic word for “mercy.”
Sufyan has written to his parents in Germany, who replied and also sent a letter and money to his wife.
Included in his parents’ reply was a picture of a bicycle, which has kept Sufyan’s hopes of returning home alive.
“My brain says, why will my mother and my father buy a bicycle for my son if he is in Syria? I hope I can go back to my country and make a new start.”
German Daesh ‘shoemaker’ pleads to come home from Syria
German Daesh ‘shoemaker’ pleads to come home from Syria
- Speaking in near-fluent English peppered with Arabic words, Sufyan recounts his winding journey to what he thought would be a pious life under Islamic rule
- Sufyan was hired at a hospital in Daesh’s de facto Syrian capital Raqqa, using his 12 years’ experience as an orthopaedic shoemaker
RMELAN, Syria: From northern Syria, Muslim convert Sufyan is imploring his native Germany to take him back, having been captured years after joining the Daesh group’s so-called “caliphate.”
Want to run an Iraqi ministry? Apply online, PM says
- Many political parties have their own militias and threaten to disrupt Iraq’s fragile stability if they do not get the ministries they desire
- Should any ministers be appointed from the online applicants, they will find themselves thrust into a remorseless political environment
BAGHDAD: Drain the swamp: it’s a promise leaders around the world are making in this era of voter cynicism and political upheaval.
But Iraq’s Prime Minister-designate Adel Abdul-Mahdi may be taking it further than anyone else. To form his government, he opened an online portal for anyone to apply to run Iraq’s 22 ministries, posts that have come to be associated with patronage and graft.
Within days, his office received more than 15,000 applications, according to local media, and offered interviews to 601 candidates.
Still, many here are skeptical that Abdul-Mahdi can change how business is done. Many political parties have their own militias and threaten to disrupt Iraq’s fragile stability if they do not get the ministries they desire.
Others are asking whether it is wise to appoint political neophytes to the highest positions of government.
“I’m fifty-fifty,” said Hisham Al-Dahabi, a social worker and philanthropist, who said he applied reluctantly to be the minister of labor and social affairs, a position that oversees services and pensions for veterans, their widows and children.
“The parties will never waive their shares in the new government,” said Al-Dahabi.
On a recent day at the orphanage he runs in the heart of Baghdad, Al-Dahabi juggled his responsibilities as manager and social worker while giving media interviews and showing around an admiring delegation from a European embassy.
Children vied for his affections and called him “Baba,” Arabic for “Dad.” He scooped up an armful of the youngest ones and checked their teeth — a dentist was slated to visit later in the day.
“They all want to see him, but we have to pick two,” he said.
He hadn’t told them he’d applied to be a minister, and in any case he felt it was a long shot. It was a campaign by friends and supporters, he said, that led him to apply.
One week later, Al-Dahabi met the prime minister-designate. He said only that they had discussed initiatives to improve the lives of Iraqi children.
Abdul-Mahdi has remained tight-lipped about his Cabinet appointments, and his office declined a request for an interview. By law, he has until Nov. 2 to appoint his ministers, who must be approved by parliament before being sworn in. Iraq’s official newspaper, Al-Sabah, said Monday that 15 appointments could come this week, and that the remainder would be named at a later date.
And while it is unlikely he will be able to pry the top ministries from the hands of Iraq’s leading blocs, the online initiative appeared calculated to burnish Abdul-Mahdi’s image as a technocrat and reformer at a time when Iraqis are fed-up with party politics.
In May parliamentary elections, turnout was just 44 percent — a record low — and Iraqis gave the largest share of their votes to a list championed by the populist cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr. Al-Sadr had vowed to deliver a “government of technocrats,” though his bloc has a poor record of running ministries in the past.
Since returning from exile in 2003, Abdul-Mahdi, an economist, has served as oil minister, finance minister and vice president, developing a reputation as a political independent. He is Iraq’s first prime minister in 12 years who is not from the Dawa party, blamed by many for presiding over the deterioration of the country’s civil service and unchecked militia growth.
Alaa Khudair, a retired civil servant, called the online initiative a “positive step” to wrest power away from the established parties that he said “failed to speak for Iraqis and produce a national project.”
Should any ministers be appointed from the online applicants, they will find themselves thrust into a remorseless political environment, civic activist Yahya Al-Hafiz warned.
“The political parties are refusing to go along. They’re starting to show their fangs. This is a government that works on favors and deals. It’s impossible to think they’re going to give that up,” said Al-Hafiz.
But Al-Dahabi said he was unfazed, and other experts would not be intimidated either.
“At least we have some experience in our fields, and we have some accomplishments on the ground,” he said.