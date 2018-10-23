Erdogan: KSA took ‘important step’ in revealing Khashoggi’s killing, but more answers needed

DUBAI: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gave a speech to parliament on Tuesday regarding the Turkish account of the case of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, saying that he does not doubt King Salman’s sincerity in the matter.
Erdogan said that the Turkish authorities couldn’t initially go into the Saudi consulate due to diplomatic immunity, and suggested that Khashoggi’s killing was premeditated and planned.
The Turkish president expressed desire to conduct a joint investigation with the Saudis, adding that they will continue trying to find facts.
Erdogan said that the Saudi authorities took an important step in revealing the crime happened, and that now they should reveal the names of those involved, suggesting that the 18 defendants be tried in Turkey.
(Developing)