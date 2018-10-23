You are here

Chrissy Teigen sports a look by Madiyah Al-Sharqi

Chrissy Teigen at an event. (AFP)
Updated 23 October 2018
Arab News
Chrissy Teigen sports a look by Madiyah Al-Sharqi

Updated 23 October 2018
Arab News
DUBAI: Model and social media superstar Chrissy Teigen was spotted wearing an item by UAE-based brand Madiyah Al-Sharqi last week — and it’s giving us major style envy.

The model — who is known for her witty, off-the-cuff commentary and political activism on Twitter and Instagram — hit the streets of New York with her husband John Legend in tow while wearing a pair of high-waisted velvet trousers.

(Getty)

The mustard-colored pants hail from the Fujairah-based brand’s Autumn/Winter 2018 collection and are available on madiyahalsharqi.com.

The label is also available online on e-tailers Ounass and By Symphony.

Since founding the fashion house in 2012, Al-Sharqi ‘s collections have received international acclaim and have been featured in the likes of Vogue Italia, Vogue Arabia, Harper’s Bazaar Arabia and Grazia.
Based in the Emirate of Fujairah, which is relatively unknown on the fashion scene compared to its internationally acclaimed sister state of Dubai, the label is making headway on the Hollywood circuit and was even worn by Paris Jackson in June and by US singer and actress Vanessa Hudgens on the set of the TV show “So You Think You Can Dance” in August.

For her part, Hudgens looked stunning in a lamé corset with lace-up detailing on the back and a sweetheart neckline. Matching, wide-legged trousers completed the 70s-style look that came in a pretty mix of pastel shades, including lilac, peach, sunny yellow and silver.

“Last night’s look on @danceonfox,” Hudgens, who shot to fame after starring in the hugely popular series of High School Musical films during the noughties, posted on her Instagram account at the time. Hudgens worked with celebrity stylist Natalie Saidi to achieve the shimmery look.

Teigen, who recently took to social media to educate fans on how to properly say her name, paired her Madiyah Al-Sharqi trousers with a white, fitted top, knee-length navy blazer and a demure Chanel bag.

In September, she teasingly chastised the media and fans for mispronouncing her last name saying it had been garbled for years, but she hasn’t corrected anyone.

The mother and model took to social media to say it’s not Teigen (TEE’-gihn), but Teigen (TY’-gihn). Off camera, her mother confirmed it with a “Yep!” according to The Associated Press.

The 32-year-old joked that she’s “tired of living this lie.”

She previously wrote on Twitter that her name has been mispronounced and she “doesn’t correct people, ever.”

0
0 photos
Updated 23 October 2018
Arab News
Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner reportedly set to walk in 2018 Victoria's Secret show

Updated 23 October 2018
Arab News
DUBAI: Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid are set to walk in the upcoming Victoria’s Secret show in New York, footwear designer Brian Atwood let slip on Instagram this week.

The designer, who is creating the shoes for the show, uploaded two Instagram posts that indicated Hadid and Jenner would be part of the 2018 show.

In one post, he posted an image of Hadid in the 2016 show and captioned the image: “Less than 1 month away!!!!Let’s do this @gigihadid @victoriassecret. Can’t wait to show you what we have done for the shoe!!!! (sic).”

In the other upload, Atwood posted a photo of Kendall Jenner and captioned it: “Can’t wait to see this beauty @kendalljenner strutting in my shoes for the @victoriassecret fashion show… less than a month away!!!!”

Models from around the world took to social media last month to announce that they were chosen to walk in the 2018 Victoria’s Secret show — one of the most coveted gigs on the fashion calendar. Read on for what they had to say on their Instagram accounts.

Shanina Shaik
“I’m overjoyed and so beyond grateful,” the model, who is of Pakistani-Lithuanian-Australian descent, wrote on Instagram about her upcoming stint with Victoria’s Secret.

Bella Hadid
The darling of the modelling world is set to walk the runway for Victoria’s Secret later this year. The US-Palestinian beauty previously starred in the brand’s 2017 show.

Barbara Palvin
The Hungarian model was named Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue’s 2016 “Rookie of the Year.” “Wooowww!! I’m speechless,” she posted on Instagram while announcing this week’s news.

Georgia Fowler
The New Zealand-born model, who walked the runway for Victoria’s Secret in 2016 and 2017, is set to take to the catwalk once again.

Winnie Harlow
The Canadian model took to Instagram to reveal that she “had a breakdown” before her Victoria’s Secret casting call, which she called “the most (nerve-wracking) casting of my life.” She celebrated by thanking her mother and her fans on social media.

Cindy Bruna
The 23-year-old French model will walk the Victoria’s Secret runway for the sixth time.

0
0
0
0
0
