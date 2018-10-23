Saudi Arabia to hold to account those involved in Khashoggi killing

LONDON: Saudi Arabia will hold to account those responsible for journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s killing and those who failed in their duties, whoever they are, the Saudi cabinet said after a meeting chaired by King Salman on Tuesday.

During a cabinet meeting on Tuesday chaired by King Salman, the Kingdom vowed it will "hold accountable all those who have failed in their duties no matter who they may be," read a statement published by the Saudi Press Agency.

“The measures embody the interest of the kingdom’s leadership and its keenness for the safety of all the country’s citizens, and their determination that these measures will not stop at holding those accountable and directly responsible, but also to include corrective measures in this regard.”

The Cabinet noted that King Salman had ordered the formation of a ministerial committee, headed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to restructure the general intelligence agency.

