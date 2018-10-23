You are here

  • Home
  • Mobily cuts net losses by 61.5% for 9 months
﻿

Mobily cuts net losses by 61.5% for 9 months

Updated 23 October 2018
Arab News
0

Mobily cuts net losses by 61.5% for 9 months

Updated 23 October 2018
Arab News
0

Mobily reduced its net losses for the first nine months of 2018 by 61.5 percent. The telecom company cut its net losses in this period to SR202.9 million ($54 million) from SR527.2 million in the same period last year.

Revenues increased by 2.1 percent to SR8,703 million compared to SR8,524 million in the same period last year. 

This has been achieved despite the market, regulatory and economic challenges, including:

(1) The reduction of mobile termination rates.

(2) The continuous impact of the VoIP application on international calls revenue.

Taking out the impact of the decrease of mobile interconnection rates, revenues would have grown by 2.7 percent.

The gross profit increased by 4.5 percent to SR5,196 million for the first nine months of 2018 versus SR4,970 million in the same period of 2017. This is mainly due to the reduction of cost of sales as a result of mobile termination rates.

The company successfully improved its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to reach SR3,190 million compared to SR2,734 million for 2017, resulting in an increase of 17 percent. This is due to the company’s efficiency in managing its expenses, the reversal of certain provisions, and the implementation of IFRS 15 and 9. The EBITDA margin for the nine months reached 36.6 percent versus 32.1 percent for 2017.

Mobily’s Q3 2018 net losses reached SR30.9 million compared to SR174.4 million in Q3 2017, a decrease of 82 percent.

Mobily’s Q3 2018 revenues amounted to SR2,976 million versus SR2,805.7 million for Q3 2017, reflecting an increase of 6.1 percent.

This is mainly due to the improvement in consumer revenues, growth in FTTH sales and growth in business unit revenues driven by sales to government sectors. 

“This was achieved despite the market, regulatory and economic challenges including the reduction of mobile termination rates. By taking out the impact of the decrease of the mobile termination rates, quarterly revenues would have grown by 8 percent,” the company said.

Mobily succeeded in improving its EBITDA to reach SR1,088 million in Q3 2018 versus SR904 million in Q3 2017, an increase of 20 percent. This reflects the company’s efficiency in managing its operational expenses and the reclassification of SR84 million provision (built in Q1) from pre-EBITDA to post-EBITDA. 

This reclassification did not affect the calculated net losses.

EBITDA margin reached 36.6 percent for Q3 2018 versus 32.2 percent for the same quarter last year.

Hyundai Motor Park offers a day out for families

The custom-built track has obstacles/props simulating real-life scenarios, from paying for petrol to watching drive-in movies.
Updated 23 October 2018
Arab News
0

Hyundai Motor Park offers a day out for families

Updated 23 October 2018
Arab News
0

Women in Saudi Arabia are being encouraged to get behind the wheel at a series of fun, informative events being held over the next two months.

Hyundai Motor Park 2018 will enable females with driving licenses to test-drive one of five models on a custom-built track complete with obstacles/props simulating real-life scenarios, from paying for petrol to watching drive-in movies. 

Non-drivers, husbands, and children will also be catered to with food and entertainment.

“We hope Hyundai Motor Park 2018 will boost women’s confidence and enthusiasm about the prospect of being able to drive in Saudi Arabia,” said Mike Song, head of Hyundai Middle East and Africa.

“The fun, informative sessions have been designed to address some of the most common concerns among new and infrequent drivers, such as a fear of involvement in accidents.” 

The motor park will provide education about road safety and highlight some of the technological advances that are making motoring safer. It will include a driving track featuring props that mimic real-life situations on the road, but in a secure environment. During the test-drive, motorists will navigate activities such as ordering food at a drive-through restaurant, refueling at a gas station, and finding a parking space at a mall while avoiding common hazards such as abandoned trolleys. At the end of the session, they will park in front of a “drive-in” cinema and receive an individual evaluation of their driving, plus tips.

Five Hyundai models will be available to try out. A professional driving instructor will demonstrate the vehicles’ key features, then accompany each participant on a 20-minute test-drive of the vehicle of her choice. Women who have yet to obtain their driving licenses need not miss out on the experience. They will be invited to ride in the vehicle of their choice while an instructor leads them around the course.

Each participant will be introduced to pertinent road safety topics, such as hazard perception, parking, and basic defensive driving to avoid dangerous situations. 

Hyundai Motor Park 2018 offers fun for all the family, plus five food trucks. Children will learn about how cars work by building their own model engines; other entertainment will include quizzes, a giant game of Jenga, and a session on Korean handicrafts, a collaboration with Korea Tourism Organization. 

Hyundai Motor Park 2018 will take place in Dammam from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, in Riyadh from Nov. 14 to 17, and Jeddah from Dec. 17 to 20.

Latest updates

More Saudi sectors opened to foreign investment
0
FII2018: Company chiefs urged to embrace technological revolution
0
Pakistan prime minister calls for peace talks with India
0
Juventus too good for Man Utd on Ronaldo’s return
0
World Polio Day: What needs to be done to rid the world of the disease forever
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.