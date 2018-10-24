FII2018: Company chiefs urged to embrace technological revolution

RIYADH: Company chief executives must embrace the technological revolution, delegates to the Future Investment Initiative conference were told.

Leaders need to come out of their traditional offices and engage with the community, said Yousef Al-Benyan, vice chairman and chief executive of Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC), the Saudi petrochemicals giant.

“I don’t look at it wholly from a regional point of view, but I look at it globally,” he said. “Transformation and the technology evolution are going to be very crucial. At the same time, it is going to create challenges for business.”

Companies should keep in mind that if they do not transform themselves with different platforms and clear strategies, they will be left behind, like many companies that had failed, Al-Benyan said.

“I’m not looking at incremental transformation but it has to be a complete transformation otherwise the companies will not be able to truly satisfy their shareholders.”

Al-Benayan also discussed the digital transformation that is changing the petrochemical industry, and how it will drive future growth.

The petrochemical industry is important for the growth of prosperity, Al-Benayan said. “The petrochemical industry is now everywhere in every individual’s life,” he said.

SABIC is competitive, he said. “We have more than 21 centers globally, supported by more than 2,000 scientists and researchers to make sure that we have up-to- speed positions in our competitive environment.”

Al-Benayan expressed concern about the future of job creation. The speed of technological innovation was greater than the speed of the transformation of Saudi Arabia’s education system, he said, which would create challenges for Saudi youth.