FII2018: Company chiefs urged to embrace technological revolution

﻿

Top CEOs at the opening ceremony of the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh. (AFP)
Updated 24 October 2018
Lojien Ben Gassem
  • If companies do not transform with clear strategies, they will be left behind, just like many companies that have failed
RIYADH: Company chief executives must embrace the technological revolution, delegates to the Future Investment Initiative conference were told.

Leaders need to come out of their traditional offices and engage with the community, said Yousef Al-Benyan, vice chairman and chief executive of Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC), the Saudi petrochemicals giant.

“I don’t look at it wholly from a regional point of view, but I look at it globally,” he said. “Transformation and the technology evolution are going to be very crucial. At the same time, it is going to create challenges for business.”

Companies should keep in mind that if they do not transform themselves with different platforms and clear strategies, they will be left behind, like many companies that had failed, Al-Benyan said.

“I’m not looking at incremental transformation but it has to be a complete transformation otherwise the companies will not be able to truly satisfy their shareholders.”

Al-Benayan also discussed the digital transformation that is changing the petrochemical industry, and how it will drive future growth.

The petrochemical industry is important for the growth of prosperity, Al-Benayan said. “The petrochemical industry is now everywhere in every individual’s life,” he said. 

SABIC is competitive, he said. “We have more than 21 centers globally, supported by more than 2,000 scientists and researchers to make sure that we have up-to- speed positions in our competitive environment.”  

Al-Benayan expressed concern about the future of job creation. The speed of technological innovation was greater than the speed of the transformation of Saudi Arabia’s education system, he said, which would create challenges for Saudi youth.

Oil edges back from big slump as Iran sanctions return to focus

SINGAPORE: Oil prices on Wednesday clawed back a fraction of their hefty losses the day before that came after Saudi Arabia said it would make up for supply disruptions from US sanctions starting next month on Iran’s petroleum exports.
Front-month Brent crude oil futures were at $76.72 a barrel at 0320 GMT, 28 cents, or 0.4 percent, above their last close.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $66.66 a barrel, up 23 cents, or 0.4 percent, from their last settlement.
That came after Brent closed down 4.3 percent and WTI 4 percent in the previous session.
Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih said at an investment conference in Riyadh on Tuesday that despite expected supply disruptions from US sanctions against Iran that kick in from November 4, Saudi Arabia would step up to “meet any demand that materializes to ensure customers are satisfied.”
“Oil prices fell substantially ... as Saudi Arabia released assurances it could supply more to the global market,” Australia’s Rivkin Securities said.
Despite the slump, analysts said markets remained tight because of the looming sanctions.
“We still see Brent reaching $85 per barrel by year-end,” said US bank Morgan Stanley.
Into 2019, however, the broader economic outlook could be darkening.
China’s state planner said on Wednesday it would step up financial support for regions most hit by the ongoing trade war between Washington and Beijing in which both sides have slapped import tariffs on hundreds of goods.

