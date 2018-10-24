You are here

  • Home
  • More Saudi sectors opened to foreign investment
﻿

More Saudi sectors opened to foreign investment

The Cabinet amended the sectors excluded from foreign investment at the meeting chair by King Salman. (SPA)
Updated 24 October 2018
Arab News
0

More Saudi sectors opened to foreign investment

  • The amendment allows foreigners to invest in labor services and jobs, including recruitment offices; audio and video services; road transport services; and brokerage services for real estate
Updated 24 October 2018
Arab News
0

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will allow foreigners to invest in audiovisual services, land transport and real-estate brokerages, the Cabinet decided on Tuesday.

The Cabinet amended what it described as types of activity that had been previously excluded from foreign investment, after concluding its weekly meeting chaired by King Salman.

The amendment allows foreigners to invest in labor services and jobs, including recruitment offices; audio and video services; road transport services; and brokerage services for real estate.

Meanwhile, about 320 foreign institutions have registered as qualified foreign investors in the Saudi stock market, the exchange’s chairwoman told the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh.

Sarah Al-Suhaimi, chairwoman of the Saudi Arabian stock exchange (Tadawul), said 200 more are expected to register.

Global index provider MSCI classified the Saudi equity market as an emerging market in June, a move expected to attract billions of dollars of passive funds.

Al-Suhaimi said she expected the number of qualified foreign investors to increase before and after the inclusion in the index, which is expected to happen in phases coinciding with index reviews in May and August 2019.

Topics: FII2018

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Haramain High-Speed Railway opens to public
0
Saudi Arabia
Cabinet welcomes joint Saudi-Turkish Khashoggi probe

Oil edges back from big slump as Iran sanctions return to focus

Updated 31 min 18 sec ago
Reuters
0

Oil edges back from big slump as Iran sanctions return to focus

Updated 31 min 18 sec ago
Reuters
0
SINGAPORE: Oil prices on Wednesday clawed back a fraction of their hefty losses the day before that came after Saudi Arabia said it would make up for supply disruptions from US sanctions starting next month on Iran’s petroleum exports.
Front-month Brent crude oil futures were at $76.72 a barrel at 0320 GMT, 28 cents, or 0.4 percent, above their last close.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $66.66 a barrel, up 23 cents, or 0.4 percent, from their last settlement.
That came after Brent closed down 4.3 percent and WTI 4 percent in the previous session.
Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih said at an investment conference in Riyadh on Tuesday that despite expected supply disruptions from US sanctions against Iran that kick in from November 4, Saudi Arabia would step up to “meet any demand that materializes to ensure customers are satisfied.”
“Oil prices fell substantially ... as Saudi Arabia released assurances it could supply more to the global market,” Australia’s Rivkin Securities said.
Despite the slump, analysts said markets remained tight because of the looming sanctions.
“We still see Brent reaching $85 per barrel by year-end,” said US bank Morgan Stanley.
Into 2019, however, the broader economic outlook could be darkening.
China’s state planner said on Wednesday it would step up financial support for regions most hit by the ongoing trade war between Washington and Beijing in which both sides have slapped import tariffs on hundreds of goods.

Latest updates

Week 34 of pregnancy reduces breast cancer risk: study
0
Philippines to re-open ‘cesspool’ Boracay after clean up
0
Oil edges back from big slump as Iran sanctions return to focus
0
More than 20 injured in Rome escalator collapse
0
Ecuador no longer to intervene with UK for WikiLeaks Assange
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.