Saudi Arabia's TVTC takes part in skills conference in Amsterdam

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia's Technical and Vocational Training Corporation has participated in the General Assembly of the WorldSkills Conference 2018, in Amsterdam, from Oct. 15 - 18.
The conference includes 500 representatives and delegates from 79 member states.
The meeting, held every two years, creates conversations on the global future of innovative skills solutions.
The Saudi corporation was honored with the Certificate of Merit for excellence during the last two sessions for applying international standards to local competitions for skills, as well as the positive role of its membership in competitions by the WorldSkills Conference.
