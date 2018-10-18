Saudi Arabia's TVTC takes part in skills conference in Amsterdam

‘Saudi Arabia is symbol of humanitarian action in world’

JEDDAH: Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, general supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) said that Saudi Arabia is a symbol of humanitarian action in the world and a shining example in providing assistance to needy countries and supporting the affected peoples throughout its glorious history.

He said that, since 2007, the total Saudi financial contributions to international organizations and bodies amounted to $1.9 billion, while the total humanitarian, development and charitable projects amounted to $33 billion, and the total assistance provided by the Kingdom was worth $35 billion.

Al-Rabeeah said that the Kingdom’s humanitarian, development and charitable assistance had helped nations such as Afghanistan, Jordan, Sudan, Somalia, Iraq, Morocco, Niger, Yemen, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Burkina Faso, Tanzania among others.