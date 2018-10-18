You are here

Saudi Arabia's TVTC takes part in skills conference in Amsterdam

  • The conference includes 500 representatives and delegates from 79 member states
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia's Technical and Vocational Training Corporation has participated in the General Assembly of the WorldSkills Conference 2018, in Amsterdam, from Oct. 15 - 18.
The conference includes 500 representatives and delegates from 79 member states. 
The meeting, held every two years, creates conversations on the global future of innovative skills solutions.
The Saudi corporation was honored with the Certificate of Merit for excellence during the last two sessions for applying international standards to local competitions for skills, as well as the positive role of its membership in competitions by the WorldSkills Conference. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia TVTC

‘Saudi Arabia is symbol of humanitarian action in world’

Since 2007 the total Saudi financial contributions to international organizations and bodies amounted to $1.9 billion. (SPA)
JEDDAH: Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, general supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) said that Saudi Arabia is a symbol of humanitarian action in the world and a shining example in providing assistance to needy countries and supporting the affected peoples throughout its glorious history.
He said that, since 2007, the total Saudi financial contributions to international organizations and bodies amounted to $1.9 billion, while the total humanitarian, development and charitable projects amounted to $33 billion, and the total assistance provided by the Kingdom was worth $35 billion.
Al-Rabeeah said that the Kingdom’s humanitarian, development and charitable assistance had helped nations such as Afghanistan, Jordan, Sudan, Somalia, Iraq, Morocco, Niger, Yemen, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Burkina Faso, Tanzania among others.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Yemen Syria Sudan Saudi Arabia

