You are here

  • Home
  • LIVE: Future Investment Initiative - Day 2
﻿

LIVE: Future Investment Initiative - Day 2

At least 25 deals worth more than $50 billion have been signed at opening day of the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh. (AFP)
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News
0

LIVE: Future Investment Initiative - Day 2

Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News
0

RIYADH: To view the livestream:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Follow our coverage of the event, here.

Topics: FII FII2018 Future Investment Initiative 2018 Future Investment Initiative (FII)

Related

0
Business & Economy
Deals worth more than $50bn signed at KSA Future Investment Initiative
0
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s PIF could see big profit on Uber stake, Future Investment Initiative forum hears

Saudi Arabia will not penalize banks that boycotted conference: Central bank chief

Updated 57 min 1 sec ago
Reuters
0

Saudi Arabia will not penalize banks that boycotted conference: Central bank chief

  • Institutions that pulled out of the Saudi conference will still be able to apply for and obtain banking licenses to operate in the kingdom
  • The current pressure to the peg was much lower than in the past when oil prices crashed
Updated 57 min 1 sec ago
Reuters
0

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s central bank governor said the kingdom will not penalize foreign banks that boycotted an investment conference in Riyadh and reiterated the country’s commitment to defend its currency peg to the dollar.
Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) Governor Ahmed Al-Kholifey said in an interview with Al Arabiya TV on Wednesday that institutions that pulled out of the Saudi conference will still be able to apply for and obtain banking licenses to operate in the kingdom.
He also reiterated the country’s commitment to defend the Saudi riyal’s peg to the dollar, adding that the current pressure to the peg was much lower than in the past when oil prices crashed.

"We, at the central bank, deal in complete professional manner whether with local or international banks," al-Kholifey said when asked if the banks that decided not to participate in the event will be penalized.

Topics: Saudi Arabia saudi central bank SAMA Ahmed Al-Kholifey FII2018 FII Future Investment Initiative 2018 Future Investment Initiative (FII)

Related

0
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s $6 billion aid pledge lifts Pakistan stocks
0
Saudi Arabia
FaceOf: Abdullah Al-Swaha, the Saudi minister of communications and information technology

Latest updates

‘I’m free here,’ Halle Berry says in Morocco
0
Bella Hadid nominated for fashion industry award in London
0
Sheraton Grand: a piece of 1920s history in modern London
0
The Six: Sole DXB unveils artist line-up
0
Afghans protesters block highway over killings of civilians
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.