France will take no ‘hasty decision’ on links with Saudi Arabia

PARIS: France will not take any decisions on its relationship with Saudi Arabia until the facts surrounding the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi are clear, a source in President Emmanuel Macron’s Elysee office said on Wednesday.
“If decisions are to be taken in the future, they will be taken but based on facts that have been clarified and responsibilities that have been clearly established,” the source said.
“We won’t take any hasty decision on the future of our strategic relationship,” the source added.
Khashoggi’s death in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2 has triggered global outrage. Saudi officials have acknowledged that Saudi operatives were responsible for his death, but the explanation around precisely how he was killed and why have shifted.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday called the killing a “monstrosity” and vowed to halt German arms exports to Riyadh until the case is cleared up.
But Macron on Tuesday refused to take questions about halting arms sales. From 2008-17, Saudi Arabia was the second-biggest purchaser of French arms, with deals totalling more than 11 billion euros.
Saudi, Bahrain announce tender for consultancy services for development of second causeway
- This came on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative held in Riyadh
- The Saudi transport minister said that the directives of the two countries’ leaderships started the projects for the second causeway and the railway
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s transport minister, Dr. Nabil bin Mohammed Al-Amoudi, and Bahrain’s minister of transportation and telecommunications, Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed, announced that a tender for consultancy services to manage the transitional phase of the bridge project parallel to the King Fahd Causeway will be launched next week.
This came on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative held in Riyadh under the patronage of King Salman between Oct. 23 to 25.
The Saudi transport minister said that the directives of the two countries’ leaderships started the projects for the second causeway and the railway.
He added: “The project will be implemented in partnership with the private sector according to the directives of the leadership of both countries.”
Bahrain’s minister said the tender for the consultancy service for the management of the transitional phase of the new causeway project will be launched next week by the King Fahd Causeway Authority (KFCA).
“This is an advanced phase of this strategic project, which is being implemented according to the directives of the two kingdoms’ leadership,” he added.
He also said this phase was preceded by a chain of important steps including the successful completion of the project’s preliminary economic feasibility study and initial design.
KFCA Chairman Abdul Aziz Al-Haqbani said he was proud that the KFCA has earned the trust of the leadership in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, stressing that the authority is ready to manage this tender and ensure its success in collaboration with the Saudi Ministry of Transport and the Bahraini Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications.
This project is an important step for strengthening the historical bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain within the strategy of the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries to serve and connect their people through a chain of projects, such as establishing the GCC common market, the project for linking the transport and telecommunications networks, and the Customs Union of the GCC.