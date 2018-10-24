You are here

  • Home
  • ‘Let hope unite us,’ Nadia Murad says in UAE in her first appearance as a Nobel laureate
﻿

‘Let hope unite us,’ Nadia Murad says in UAE in her first appearance as a Nobel laureate

Iraqi Yazidi human rights activist and 2018 Nobel Peace Prize laureat Nadia Murad, speaks during the opening ceremony of the Investing in the Future conference held in Emirati city of Sharjah on October 24, 2018. (AFP)
Updated 24 October 2018
Amna Ehtesham Khaishgi
0

‘Let hope unite us,’ Nadia Murad says in UAE in her first appearance as a Nobel laureate

  • The co-recipient of the peace prize appeared at Sharjah’s Investing in the Future conference on Wednesday
  • The Iraqi-Yazidi woman urged the world to ‘make the right choice’ to protect minorities
Updated 24 October 2018
Amna Ehtesham Khaishgi
0

SHARJAH: Nadia Murad, the co-recipient of the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize, made her first appearance after receiving the award at a conference in the UAE on Wednesday, where she urged the world to protect minorities.

“Rebuilding and protecting minorities is a choice,” she said at the international conference "Investing in the Future" in Sharjah. “The global community can make the right choice. We can choose to protect minorities and ensure that extinction is not an outcome for any people or culture,” she said.

Addressing the inaugural session, Murad said persecutors of minorities and the underprivileged should be held accountable.

“We must work together with determination – to prove that genocidal campaigns will not only fail but also lead to accountability for the perpetrators and justice for the survivors. Survivors deserve a safe and secure pathway home,” Murad said.

Murad, the first Iraqi woman to receive the peace award, said that the world should focus on humanity, not war, and overcome political and cultural divisions.

“Let hope unite us. Let humanity unite us. For hope and humanity is the choice we can give our children – it is what our children deserve.  We can make the peace and prosperity the reality for future generations," she said.

Murad termed the Daesh attack on her village as genocide. "On Aug. 3, 2014 the world endured yet another genocide. In the early morning hours ISIS attacked my village and many other villages to begin a campaign of ethnic cleansing. Some were murdered immediately and others were taken prisoners and endured unspeakable acts of violence."

Murad formed a fund to support Yazidi minorities, Sinjar Action Fund (SAF), which is dedicated to rebuilding Sinjar, the Yazidi homeland.

"Like many minority groups, the Yazidis have carried the weight of historical persecution. Women in particular have suffered greatly as they have been, and continue to be, the victims of sexual violence,” she said.

"I survived to raise the voices of the countless, nameless, forgotten faces of genocide and sexual violence,” said Murad.

Murad, who dedicated her prize money to her cause, asked all governments and non-governmental organizations to join in her  efforts to rebuild Sinjar.

“It is possible for Yazidis to return to their homes; it is possible to rebuild. Collectively, we have the resources to repair the communities ravaged by ISIS and restore basic services.”

Topics: United Arab Emirates Nadia Murad Nobel Peace Prize

Related

0
Middle-East
Nobel Peace Prize winner Murad urges world to fight genocide
0
World
‘The best Nobel prize in a long time’

Indonesian woman gives birth on Etihad flight

Updated 24 October 2018
AFP
0

Indonesian woman gives birth on Etihad flight

  • Flight EY 474 left the emirate for Indonesia’s capital in the early hours of Wednesday
  • It was diverted to India’s commercial hub after the woman went into labor
Updated 24 October 2018
AFP
0

MUMBAI: An Indonesian woman gave birth on an Etihad Airways flight from Abu Dhabi to Jakarta that had to be diverted to Mumbai Wednesday, Indian officials said.
Flight EY 474 left the emirate for Indonesia’s capital in the early hours of Wednesday but was diverted to India’s commercial hub after the woman went into labor, a Mumbai airport spokesperson told AFP.
“The passenger delivered a female child about 40 minutes before landing” in Mumbai, the spokesperson said.
The woman, described by the spokesperson as being of Indonesian origin, was taken to a nearby hospital and the flight departed Mumbai around 09:40 a.m. (0410 GMT) to complete its journey to Jakarta.
Last year an Indian women gave birth on a Jet Airways flight from Damman in Saudi Arabia to Kochi in the southern Indian state of Kerala. The flight was also diverted to Mumbai.
Jet Airways said it was the first time a baby had been born on one of its flights and that it had given the boy free travel for life on the airline.

Topics: Woman birth Etihad

Latest updates

Somali clan clashes kill more than 40 in two days
0
Brooks Koepka out to prove he is the best in the world with success in Shanghai
0
Al-Ahly told to up their game after reaching African Champions League final against Esperance
0
Indian state tense over proposed citizenship bill
0
Saudi, Bahrain announce tender for consultancy services for development of second causeway
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.