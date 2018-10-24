India’s capital braces for ‘deadly cocktail’ of pollution as air quality slides

NEW DELHI: India’s capital is set for a “deadly cocktail” of pollution in coming weeks, a senior government official said, as air quality in the New Delhi area plummeted on Wednesday, alarming doctors and environmentalists.
The federal government official blamed the deterioration in air quality to a “very poor” level across much of the city on a fall in temperature and lighter wind, as both seasonal changes allow pollution to accumulate.
The official — speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation — said air quality would continue to worsen around Diwali, which falls on Nov. 7.
Pollution levels will be exacerbated as farmers in areas close to Delhi burn crop residue in preparation for new planting and people let off fireworks to mark the Hindu festival.
“We are heading into a deadly cocktail with Diwali and peak stubble burning time,” the official said.
“If we come back into the ‘poor’ category of pollution, it will be a very big achievement.”
On Wednesday, air quality in Delhi hit the “very poor” level at more than half of its monitoring stations, according to the government’s Central Pollution Control Board — the worst set of readings since a dust storm hit the city in June.
Late last year, Delhi and a large part of northern India were covered in a toxic smog from burning crop waste and the countless firecrackers let off for Diwali, forcing authorities to shut power stations, ban construction and clamp down on garbage burning.
Despite pressure from health experts, the government this year held off on a wholesale ban on fireworks and has faced criticism for failing to prevent farmers in states neighboring Delhi from burning stubble.
To curb pollution levels around Diwali, the country’s top court on Tuesday only allowed the use of “green” firecrackers, but it was unclear how the rule will be enforced or whether there was such a thing as an environmentally safe firework.
Despite a government plan to discourage the burning of crop residue by offering to pay up to 80 percent of the cost of certain farm equipment, many farmers are still burning their waste.
’No will’
On Wednesday at two monitoring stations in Delhi, the air quality index, an international standard measure of several kinds of poisonous particulate matter, exceeded 600, according to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee.
That is a dozen times more than a healthy level of 50. Several other stations reported readings above 500.
Dr. J.C. Suri, a consultant in respiratory medicine at Mejeedia Hospital, said he was expecting a spike in admissions of patients with pollution-related health issues.
“Right now, the patient load is similar to usual, but as the air quality deteriorates it is going to increase in the coming weeks,” he said.
The World Health Organization said this year India was home to the world’s 14 most polluted cities, with Delhi ranked sixth.
“The government has no political will and year after year we get into a narrative around pollution only in the month of October when the situation is really, really bad,” said Vimlendu Jha, an environmentalist who founded the activist group Swechha.
“Almost 320 days out of the 365, Delhi’s air quality is in poor condition but there is no conversation around it.”
Rohingya refugees in Malaysia fear persecution if repatriated
- Rohingya refugees who spoke to Arab News anonymously fear that their lives will be at stake if the Malaysian Government decided to send them back to Myanmar
KUALA LUMPUR: Rohingyas in Malaysia fear that their lives are in danger if they are repatriated from the country by next year.
Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah told the press on Monday that his ministry is working closely with foreign ministers from other ASEAN countries to discuss in detail the best way possible for sending back 1 million Rohingya refugees to Myanmar.
The ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Special Taskforce is led by Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.
The taskforce will head to Myanmar at the end of this month to kick-start the process of helping the Rohingya community to return to their homeland.
“We do not know how fast this process can be implemented, but it should be initiated, for as long as it does not start the problem involving the Rohingya refugees will persist,” said Saifuddin.
“It is important for us to help these people return to their home country, as otherwise it would be condoning the ‘ethnic cleansing’ which is currently happening,” he added.
However, Rohingya refugees who spoke to Arab News anonymously fear that their lives will be at stake if the Malaysian Government decided to send them back to Myanmar.
Rahman (not his real name) told Arab News that he is bemused with the statement by the Malaysian foreign minister as Malaysia has been very supportive of the Rohingya and has criticized in many international conferences the atrocities by the Myanmar military toward them.
“I am confused because Malaysia has played a significant role in helping the Rohingya. They have set up hospitals at the Bangladesh refugee camp, providing aid and food,” said Rahman.
“Suddenly the minister said that next year Rohingya will be repatriated. I don’t know how it is possible they are going to do this.”
The Malaysian Government has yet to reveal how it will send back Rohingya refugees without putting their lives at risk.
Malaysia is not a signatory country to the 1951 UN Refugee Convention and thus does not recognize refugees. However, during the recent Malaysian speech at the UN General Assembly, the Southeast Asian nation vowed to ratify all the remaining UN conventions.
There are more than 160,000 refugees in Malaysia, in which 77,130 Rohingya are registered under the UNHCR Persons of Concern in Malaysia. However, with a large amount of undocumented refugees, the number may be estimated at more than 100,000 persons.
Malaysia is a primary destination for Rohingya because it is a Muslim country with a long-standing Rohingya community. Many who arrived here would usually would bring their families.
The majority of the Rohingya refugees live in the capital city of Kuala Lumpur, resorting to hard labor in the manufacturing and services industries as illegal workers, as refugees are not permitted to work. As a result, they live in deplorable conditions without proper health care, education or basic needs.
“There is no safe place in Myanmar now,” Rahman told Arab News. Recent reports by the UN fact-finding mission affirmed the crimes against humanity amounting to genocide that Myanmar has committed against the Rohingya community. The silence of Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar’s state counsellor, on the issue has further dented the country’s reputation on human rights protection.
“Of course, I will go back to my homeland with rights and dignity, if Myanmar stops killing my people and grants me citizenship,” said Rahman.