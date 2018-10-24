Ithra Museum opens inaugural exhibitions

DHAHRAN: The King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) has marked the opening of its museum’s inaugural exhibitions on Tuesday and Wednesday. The opening was part of Tanween, Ithra’s creativity season, a 17-day event that explores creativity in art, music, film, theater, science, literature, cultural heritage and entrepreneurship.
Ali Al-Mutairi, director of Ithra, said the museum is an essential part of Ithra, and an important supporter of achieving the center’s goals. The museum seeks to spread knowledge, help in cross-culture interaction and sponsor national content through attracting visitors to the exhibitions and the varied interactive performances.
He said: “The Center’s mission is to offer developmental and educational programs in this sector that is considered to be new in the Kingdom; in addition to introducing the visitors to the great art — contemporary and Islamic — and natural science. The overall goal of the center is to achieve a society of innovation, knowledge and creativity in line with Vision 2030.”
During the ceremony, short films specially produced for this event were showcased, including the documentation of the setting-up of the exhibitions and the “Damascus Room,” an 18th-century room on loan from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Dr. Linda Komaroff, curator of Islamic art and head of Middle Eastern art at LACMA, attended the opening.
To finish the event, visitors toured the galleries, beginning with contemporary Saudi and Middle Eastern art, followed by Saudi identity and heritage, Islamic art and its impact, and concluding with the natural history of the Arabian Peninsula.
The 6,000 square-meter museum includes four galleries: Funoon Gallery showcases the best of Saudi and Middle Eastern modern and contemporary art; Ajyaal Gallery gives visitors the chance to explore the history of Saudi heritage; Kunooz Gallery encompasses works of significant value in Islamic history dating back to the establishment of Islam in the 7th century and representing the diversity of Islamic art from across three continents; Rehlaat Gallery is the most interactive gallery — it includes screens and voice effects to exhibit wildlife and nature through the Arabian Peninsula’s geographical history.
Saudi, Bahrain announce tender for consultancy services for development of second causeway
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s transport minister, Dr. Nabil bin Mohammed Al-Amoudi, and Bahrain’s minister of transportation and telecommunications, Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed, announced that a tender for consultancy services to manage the transitional phase of the bridge project parallel to the King Fahd Causeway will be launched next week.
This came on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative held in Riyadh under the patronage of King Salman between Oct. 23 to 25.
The Saudi transport minister said that the directives of the two countries’ leaderships started the projects for the second causeway and the railway.
He added: “The project will be implemented in partnership with the private sector according to the directives of the leadership of both countries.”
Bahrain’s minister said the tender for the consultancy service for the management of the transitional phase of the new causeway project will be launched next week by the King Fahd Causeway Authority (KFCA).
“This is an advanced phase of this strategic project, which is being implemented according to the directives of the two kingdoms’ leadership,” he added.
He also said this phase was preceded by a chain of important steps including the successful completion of the project’s preliminary economic feasibility study and initial design.
KFCA Chairman Abdul Aziz Al-Haqbani said he was proud that the KFCA has earned the trust of the leadership in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, stressing that the authority is ready to manage this tender and ensure its success in collaboration with the Saudi Ministry of Transport and the Bahraini Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications.
This project is an important step for strengthening the historical bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain within the strategy of the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries to serve and connect their people through a chain of projects, such as establishing the GCC common market, the project for linking the transport and telecommunications networks, and the Customs Union of the GCC.