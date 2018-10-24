Sudan PM announces ‘strict austerity’ in emergency economic reforms

KHARTOUM: Sudan’s Prime Minister Moataz Moussa announced to parliament on Wednesday a 15-month emergency economic-reform plan, including “further strict austerity measures,” to begin this month.
Sudan’s economy has been struggling since the south seceded in 2011, taking with it three-quarters of oil output and depriving Khartoum of a crucial source of foreign currency.
The plan aims to “reduce the average inflation, stabilize the exchange rate of the pound, achieve a GDP growth of 4 percent and to fix the liquidity crises,” Moussa said.
The measures include slashing all tax exemptions except for materials needed for production, withdrawing some vehicles provided to officials, no longer paying for meals served in government meetings and banning use of imported furniture in government offices, Moussa said.
Moussa also mentioned plans to establish a commodity exchange for gold and currencies.
The economy has been starved of hard currency since South Sudan seceded in 2011, taking the lion’s share of oil, once a major export. Though gold mining has since boomed, officials acknowledge that most of the precious metal is smuggled out of the country.
At more than 60 percent, Sudan’s inflation rate is among the world’s highest. Its currency now buys fewer than half as many dollars on the black market — which has effectively replaced the formal banking system — as it did a year ago.
In September, 11 months after the United States lifted 20-year-old trade sanctions, Bashir dissolved his government, citing Sudan’s “state of distress and frustration,” and slashed a third of ministries to cut costs.
The end of the embargo has so far failed to provide a hoped- for boost to foreign investment, which economists have linked to Washington’s continued designation of Sudan as a state sponsor of terrorism.
“One of our biggest challenges that the 2019 budget is facing, is having Sudan on the list of state sponsors of terrorism,” Moussa said.
Italy fines Apple, Samsung millions for slowing smartphones
- ‘Apple and Samsung implemented dishonest commercial practices,’ a statement said
- The Italian anti-trust authority opened its investigation in January following customer complaints
ROME: Italy’s competition authority on Wednesday said it was fining Apple and Samsung €10 million and €5 million ($11.5 and $5.7 million) respectively for the “planned obsolescence” of their smartphones.
The ruling is believed to be the first against the manufacturers following accusations worldwide that they encourage operating system updates for older phones which slow them down, thereby encouraging the purchase of new phones.
An investigation by the anti-trust authority revealed that “Apple and Samsung implemented dishonest commercial practices,” a statement said.
Operating system updates “caused serious malfunctions and significantly reduced performance, thus accelerating phones’ substitution.”
Samsung told owners of its Note 4 phone to install a new version of Google’s Android operating system intended for the more recent Note 7 but which rendered the old model sluggish.
Likewise, Apple told iPhone 6 owners to install an operating system designed for the iPhone 7, leading to problems for owners of the older model.
Apple was also found to have failed to tell customers about “essential” characteristics of its phones’ lithium batteries, including their average life and how to prolong that life, resulting in a bigger fine than for Samsung.
The Italian anti-trust authority opened its investigation in January following customer complaints.