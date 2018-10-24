Cosby judge rejects new trial bid

PHILADELPHIA: A judge on Tuesday rejected Bill Cosby’s bid for a new trial or sentencing hearing, leading the comedian’s wife, Camille, to again accuse the judge of bias against her husband.

The ruling by the same judge that presided over Cosby’s trial also led the entertainer’s lawyers to file their appeal with the state Superior Court, the next step in trying to reverse his felony sex assault conviction.

Cosby is serving a 3-to-10-year state prison term after a jury this year found he drugged and molested a woman in 2004. The defense wants the 81-year-old actor released on bail while he appeals over alleged trial errors.