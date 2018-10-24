Saudi Siamese twins to be separated on Thursday

KSRelief signs accord to rehabilitate Yemeni children conscripted by Houthis

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has signed a deal to support more Yemeni children conscripted by the Houthi militants.

This agreement will provide support services to 80 former child soldiers to help them reintegrate into their families and communities.

It extends KSRelief’s rehabilitative services program with services such as a return to school program for former child soldiers.

“The KSRelief signed a joint cooperation agreement with a civil society institution to provide rehabilitative services to additional former child soldiers in Yemen,” said KSRelief spokesman Abdulmajeed Al-Humaydhi.

He added that the agreement, which was signed by Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, general supervisor of the KSRelief, will directly benefit 80 children and their parents.

A further 1,902 people in Marib will benefit indirectly from the program, he added.

The program aims to help children who were recruited by Houthi militias to act as human shields in the armed conflict.

KSRelief created the program to provide psychological, medical and social support and help their parents support their children through the process of dealing with the trauma they experienced.

According to the KSRelief, during each phase of the program, 80 children and their families will be supported.

Returning to the normal life, the children participate in arts workshops to develop their interests and skills in drawing, while parents learn about the dangers of child recruitment and ways to build a healthy family environment for their children.

The agreement will also look at encouraging children to return to school, identifying their medical needs as well as providing courses on preventing violence.