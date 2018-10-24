Saudi Siamese twins to be separated on Thursday

It has been decided to separate the Saudi Siamese twins Sheikha and Shumukh at King Abdullah Specialist Children’s Hospital in King Abdul Aziz Medical City on Thursday, in accordance with the directives of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, general supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah has announced.
Al-Rabeeah predicted that the operation will take 12 hours in eight stages, involving about 30 doctors and specialists as well as technicians and nursing staff.
He pointed out that this Saudi humanitarian program has served 21 countries in three continents, and this will be the 46th conjoined twins separation operation conducted in the Kingdom.
Dr. Mohammed Al-Namshan, head of the pediatric surgery department at King Abdullah Specialist Children’s Hospital, explained that the twin females, four months old, weigh 6 kg each and are attached at the lower abdomen and pelvic region.
He added that both have full lower limbs and are linked in the pelvic area, the lower digestive system and the reproductive system. “The twins underwent the required clinical and basic medical examinations and their condition is stable,” he said.
Dr. Bandar bin Abdulmohsen Al-Knawy, CEO at National Guard Health Affairs, thanked the king and the crown prince for their unwavering support to health sectors in the Kingdom and for their keenness to further develop them according to Vision 2030.
He also commended the attention paid by Prince Khalid bin Abdul Aziz bin Ayyaf, minister of the national guard, to all measures adopted to receive the twins, thanking him for his steadfast support to health affairs at all levels.
KSRelief signs accord to rehabilitate Yemeni children conscripted by Houthis
- The program was created to provide psychological, medical and social support
- The agreement was signed by Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, general supervisor of the KSRelief
The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has signed a deal to support more Yemeni children conscripted by the Houthi militants.
This agreement will provide support services to 80 former child soldiers to help them reintegrate into their families and communities.
It extends KSRelief’s rehabilitative services program with services such as a return to school program for former child soldiers.
“The KSRelief signed a joint cooperation agreement with a civil society institution to provide rehabilitative services to additional former child soldiers in Yemen,” said KSRelief spokesman Abdulmajeed Al-Humaydhi.
He added that the agreement, which was signed by Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, general supervisor of the KSRelief, will directly benefit 80 children and their parents.
A further 1,902 people in Marib will benefit indirectly from the program, he added.
The program aims to help children who were recruited by Houthi militias to act as human shields in the armed conflict.
KSRelief created the program to provide psychological, medical and social support and help their parents support their children through the process of dealing with the trauma they experienced.
According to the KSRelief, during each phase of the program, 80 children and their families will be supported.
Returning to the normal life, the children participate in arts workshops to develop their interests and skills in drawing, while parents learn about the dangers of child recruitment and ways to build a healthy family environment for their children.
The agreement will also look at encouraging children to return to school, identifying their medical needs as well as providing courses on preventing violence.