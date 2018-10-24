Sunni group pulls out of Iraqi government talks

IRBIL: A Sunni Arab parliamentary bloc has pulled out of talks on forming Iraq’s next government, its leader said on Wednesday, underscoring the difficulties faced by Prime Minister-designate Adel Abdul Mahdi as he seeks consensus over his cabinet.
The decision by the Qarar (Decision) Alliance could prolong uncertainty in Iraq, which is still in the process of forming a government five months since a parliamentary election.
Party leader Osama Al-Nujaifi, a former parliament speaker, told local media his bloc — which won 14 seats in May’s election — had abandoned the talks because ministries had been awarded to only “one bloc” representing the sect.
He was apparently referring to the other main Sunni parliamentary bloc, led by current speaker, Mohammed Al-Halbousi.
Ever since a US-led invasion toppled Saddam Hussein in 2003, power in Iraq has been shared by the three largest ethnic-sectarian groups: Shiite Arabs, Sunni Arabs, and Kurds.
Abdul Mahdi, a Shiite, was tasked on Oct. 2 by President Barham Salih, a Kurd, with forming the new government. According to Iraq’s constitution, he has 30 days to assemble a cabinet before Salih has to name someone else.
An independent who did not run in the May election himself, Abdul Mahdi was chosen as a compromise candidate by the two largest parliamentary blocs.
He is scheduled to present a list of ministers to parliament for approval later on Wednesday, but lawmakers told Reuters he was struggling to please all sides and that the process might face further delays.
Abu Dhabi's iconic Qasr Al Hosn to reopen in December
- Qasr Al Hosn has a major significance for Abu Dhabi and its people
- Now the site has been transformed into a museum following several years of rigorous and ambitious conservation works
DUBAI: Abu Dhabi announced this week that the grand opening of the much-anticipated cultural destination “Al Hosn,” located at the heart of the UAE capital, will take place on Dec. 7.
Qasr Al Hosn has a major significance for Abu Dhabi and its people. The name Hosn, which means the Inner Fort, was built around 1795 and incorporates the city’s first permanent structure. While Qasr refers to the Outer Palace built around the Inner Fort by Sheikh Shakhbut bin Sultan Al-Nahyan in the 1940s, housing the ruling family as well as hosting the ruler’s majlis sessions.
It comprises four interrelated components: the historic Qasr Al Hosn Fort, the Cultural Foundation, the National Consultative Council building, and the House of Artisans.
Now the site has been transformed into a museum following several years of rigorous and ambitious conservation works.
The Department of Culture and Tourism said the newly renovated premises of the Cultural Foundation will host a diverse visual and performing arts programme, alongside the opening of the first Children’s Library of its kind.
The Foundation’s Visual Arts Centre will present a landmark exhibition on the occasion of its reopening in December, which will focus on the building’s history as a beacon for local artists.