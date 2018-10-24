You are here

FaceOf: Maisah Sobaihi, a Saudi academic, playwright and performer

Maisah Sobaihi is a Saudi academic, playwright and performer. She works as an assistant professor of English literature at King Abdul Aziz University in Jeddah. 

She is known for her work in theater in Saudi Arabia and around the world. She has represented Saudi and Arab women in a number of regional and international forums and events, and is widely respected as a contemporary voice for women.

Sobaihi holds a Ph.D. in English literature from King’s College, London, and a bachelor’s degree from King Abdul Aziz University. She was also a Fulbright scholar at New York University. 

Sobaihi aspires to support theater within Saudi Arabia to raise awareness of Arab and global social issues. She wants to continue putting on her plays locally and internationally and to establish a platform for those who share this interest and passion with her.

Sobaihi participated in the Italian Language Week at the Italian Cultural Club in Jeddah. She performed her play “Head Over Heels,” giving her script an Italian twist. She expressed her pride at being a representative of, and a voice for, modern Arab women. However, she identifies herself simply as a woman with the passion to share her experiences with the world. 

“These experiences that I’ve shared with you here are particularly about Saudi women, so I choose experiences that are contemporary and I hope those voices come across,” she recently told Arab News.

Topics: FaceOf #FaceOf

It has been decided to separate the Saudi Siamese twins Sheikha and Shumukh at King Abdullah Specialist Children’s Hospital in King Abdul Aziz Medical City on Thursday, in accordance with the directives of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, general supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief), Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah has announced.
Al-Rabeeah predicted that the operation will take 12 hours in eight stages, involving about 30 doctors and specialists as well as technicians and nursing staff.
He pointed out that this Saudi humanitarian program has served 21 countries in three continents, and this will be the 46th conjoined twins separation operation conducted in the Kingdom.
Dr. Mohammed Al-Namshan, head of the pediatric surgery department at King Abdullah Specialist Children’s Hospital, explained that the twin females, four months old, weigh 6 kg each and are attached at the lower abdomen and pelvic region.
He added that both have full lower limbs and are linked in the pelvic area, the lower digestive system and the reproductive system. “The twins underwent the required clinical and basic medical examinations and their condition is stable,” he said.
Dr. Bandar bin Abdulmohsen Al-Knawy, CEO at National Guard Health Affairs, thanked the king and the crown prince for their unwavering support to health sectors in the Kingdom and for their keenness to further develop them according to Vision 2030.
He also commended the attention paid by Prince Khalid bin Abdul Aziz bin Ayyaf, minister of the national guard, to all measures adopted to receive the twins, thanking him for his steadfast support to health affairs at all levels.

Topics: Siamese twins

