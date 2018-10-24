You are here

﻿

King Salman receives leaders of Lebanon, Bahrain, Gabon and Senegal

King Salman receives Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri in Riyadh on Wednesday. SPA
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News
0

King Salman receives leaders of Lebanon, Bahrain, Gabon and Senegal

Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News
0

RIYADH: King Salman received Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh on Wednesday.

During the meeting, they reviewed fraternal relations between the two countries and the latest regional and international developments.

The king also met Bahrain Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, Gabon’s President Ali Bongo Ondimba, and Senegalese President Macky Sall.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations, ways of enhancing them, and the latest regional and international developments.

Later on Wednesday, the king received the Kingdom’s grand mufti, ministers, officials, scholars and citizens who came to greet him.

On Tuesday, the king and the crown prince discussed bilateral issues with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

 

 

 

Topics: King Salman Lebanon Senegal Gabon Bahrain

Related

0 video
Pakistan
PM Khan holds talks with King Salman
0
Saudi Arabia
King Salman receives Angolan foreign minister

Conference on Saudi Women studies launched at Princess Nourah University

Updated 1 min 51 sec ago
Arab News
0

Conference on Saudi Women studies launched at Princess Nourah University

  • The event and the exhibition are being held to fulfill the university’s vision in being a beacon for women
Updated 1 min 51 sec ago
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: The first Conference of Saudi Women Studies has been launched at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University, along with an accompanying exhibition entitled “Saudi Women: Present and Future.”
The conference, being held at the university’s Center for Social Research and Women Studies, was inaugurated with an introductory film on the center and a speech by Vice-Chancellor for Graduate Studies and Scientific Research Dr. Ahmad Al-Ghadeer.
In his speech Al-Ghadeer noted that the event and the exhibition are being held to fulfill the university’s vision in being a beacon for women, with the participation of specialists and researchers from the Kingdom and abroad.
The program of this conference, through its sessions and scientific papers submitted, deals with various aspects of research and studies related to the participation of women in the development process, in accordance with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
“It looks forward to and highlights the future of specialized scientific research in the field of women studies,” he said
Dr. Maha Al-Khashil, Director of the Center for Social Research and Women’s Studies, said in her speech that the conference was organized to achieve the university’s strategic goals in implementing scientific research, to discuss women’s issues and enhance their role in supporting national transformation.
She said the conference comes at a time when Saudi women are living a renaissance under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.
The first session discussed the topic of “Women and Media,” while the second one was entitled “The leadership’s role in supporting women participation in development.”
“Women participation in the economy and the labor market, their role in building a prosperous economy” was the topic of the third session. “The role of women in literature, language and history” was the them of the fourth session.

Topics: Saudi Arabia women studies

Latest updates

Conference on Saudi Women studies launched at Princess Nourah University
0
FaceOf: Maisah Sobaihi, a Saudi academic, playwright and performer
0
Abu Dhabi's iconic Qasr Al Hosn to reopen in December
0
Sunni group pulls out of Iraqi government talks
0
Saudi Siamese twins to be separated on Thursday
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.