King Salman receives leaders of Lebanon, Bahrain, Gabon and Senegal

RIYADH: King Salman received Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh on Wednesday.

During the meeting, they reviewed fraternal relations between the two countries and the latest regional and international developments.

The king also met Bahrain Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, Gabon’s President Ali Bongo Ondimba, and Senegalese President Macky Sall.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations, ways of enhancing them, and the latest regional and international developments.

Later on Wednesday, the king received the Kingdom’s grand mufti, ministers, officials, scholars and citizens who came to greet him.

On Tuesday, the king and the crown prince discussed bilateral issues with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.