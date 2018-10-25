You are here

American Airlines says flight 257 security concern ‘a non-credible threat’

American Airlines Group Inc. said a security concern related to flight 257 bound for Mexico city from Miami was a evacuated on Oct. 24, 2018, due to a "threat". (Shuttterstock)
MIAMI, Florida: American Airlines Group Inc. on Wednesday said a security concern related to flight 257 bound for Mexico city from Miami was a “non-credible threat, that should be cleared momentarily.”
Miami International Airport had said in a tweet earlier that police were investigating a security concern related to the flight.
The passengers on the flight had been evacuated, the airport said.

Turkey says Russian S-400 systems installation to begin Oct. 2019

0

ANKARA: The installation of Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile systems in Turkey will begin in October 2019, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar was quoted as saying by the Hurriyet newspaper on Thursday.
Akar also said that personnel would be sent to Russia to receive training at the start of 2019, according to Hurriyet. He said the F-35 fighter jet program with the United States was continuing as planned, with the third and fourth jets in the program to be delivered in March next year.

