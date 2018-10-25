KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak and his top treasury official were on Thursday charged with six counts each of criminal breach of trust involving government funds of 6.6 billion ringgit ($1.58 billion).
The charges against Najib and Irwan Serigar Abdullah, Malaysia’s former Treasury secretary-general, were the latest in a widening crackdown on corruption.
The two pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
Former Malaysian PM Najib, ex-treasury chief charged with criminal breach of trust
Turkey says Russian S-400 systems installation to begin Oct. 2019
ANKARA: The installation of Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile systems in Turkey will begin in October 2019, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar was quoted as saying by the Hurriyet newspaper on Thursday.
Akar also said that personnel would be sent to Russia to receive training at the start of 2019, according to Hurriyet. He said the F-35 fighter jet program with the United States was continuing as planned, with the third and fourth jets in the program to be delivered in March next year.