Duterte sacks all top Philippine customs officials over drugs

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has made the fight against drugs the centerpiece of his administration since he won a presidential election in 2016. (Reuters)
Updated 25 October 2018
Reuters
MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte fired the head of the Bureau of Customs on Thursday and ordered all top bureau officials replaced after the agency failed to intercept more than a ton of drugs, the second such case in two years.
Duterte has made a bloody fight against drugs the centerpiece of his administration since he won a presidential election in 2016. Thousands of people have been killed in the crackdown.
Duterte said Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapena was being removed from his post and all his deputies and top officials would be transferred.
“The commissioners are out, the department heads are out,” Duterte said during a speech at a ceremony commemorating the founding of the coast guard.
He said he was appointing retired army general to take over the bureau and soldiers and members of the coast guard would help him.
Duterte said Lapena would be reassigned to a government training agency.
Lapena, who was at the ceremony, expressed surprise by his transfer and commented briefly to reporters to express his thanks to Duterte for his new posting. He was not available for comment later.
Lapena, a retired police general, has been under pressure since customs authorities failed to detect a shipment estimated at more than a ton of methamphetamines being smuggled into the country in July.
Drug enforcement agents later found traces of the drugs in the containers in which they were smuggled, but the drugs were gone.
Duterte did not refer to that case on Thursday.
The previous head of the customs bureau was removed after a huge amount of drugs were smuggled into the country in May last year.

Topics: Rodrigo Duterte anti-drug Philippines

US Defense Secretary Mattis expected to send hundreds of troops to Mexico border

Updated 25 October 2018
AP
US Defense Secretary Mattis expected to send hundreds of troops to Mexico border

Updated 25 October 2018
AP
WASHINGTON: A US official says Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is expected to sign an order as early as Thursday sending 800 or more troops to the southern border to support the Border Patrol.
Mattis is responding to a request from President Donald Trump, who says he’s “bringing out the military” to address what he’s calling a national emergency at the border.
The US official was not authorized to speak publicly because the details had not yet been finalized and spoke on condition of anonymity.
The additional troops are to provide what one official described as logistical support to the Border Patrol. This would include a variety of things such as vehicles, tents and equipment.
There already are about 2,000 National Guard troops assisting at the border under a previous Pentagon arrangement.

Topics: US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis border Mexico

