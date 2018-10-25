Suspicious device addressed to Joe Biden intercepted, De Niro also targeted

NEW YORK: Former US vice president Joe Biden and Hollywood megastar Robert De Niro were the latest targets Thursday of a spree of suspicious packages and pipe bombs sent to opponents of Donald Trump as the US president lashed out at the media for stirring up “anger.”
A suspicious device addressed to Joe Biden was found Thursday at a postal facility in Delaware, the latest in a wave targeting prominent Democrats.
A New York police bomb squad removed a similar looking package sent to De Niro at the TriBeCa Productions company he co-founded.
The packages were similar to at least nine others sent to such Democratic luminaries as former president Barack Obama and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.