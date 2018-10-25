Boeing opens first European plant, picking UK despite Brexit

You are here

﻿

Boeing signage is seen on the outside of the Boeing Sheffield factory, the aerospace company's first manufacturing facility in Europe where the opening of the site was celebrated with great pomp in the presence of senior executives of the aircraft manufacturer and British politicians, ahead of Brexit. (AFP)
0

SHEFFIELD, UK: The US aerospace giant Boeing opened its first manufacturing plant in Europe on Thursday, giving a boost to Britain’s business credentials ahead of its impending exit from the European Union.
The small facility in the northern English industrial city of Sheffield will employ 52 people and make wing and other parts that will be shipped for assembly to Portland, Oregon.
British officials seized on the symbolism of the £40 million ($50 million, 45 million euros) investment in the plant, which stands near a local university with which Boeing has cooperated for nearly two decades.
“Boeing choosing the heart of South Yorkshire as its first European home is testament to our capabilities, talent pool and strong manufacturing supply chains,” Business Secretary Greg Clark said.
Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union in March sharply slowed the pace of foreign direct investments made in 2017.
Economic growth is also projected to decelerate, regardless of whether London and Brussels reach the terms of an exit deal that could facilitate future trade between the two.
Boeing’s big rival Airbus, which employs more than 6,000 people in Britain, has warned it may be forced to scale back investment if Britain crashes out of the EU with no deal.
The US firm has thousands of staff across Europe, but none in a manufacturing plant.
It already employs more than 2,200 workers in Britain, including at a site in Glasgow, Scotland.

Essar Steel India proposes $7.42 billion settlement to creditors

Updated 7 min 52 sec ago
Reuters
0

Essar Steel India proposes $7.42 billion settlement to creditors

Updated 7 min 52 sec ago
Reuters
0

DELHI: Essar Steel India Ltd. said its board and shareholders have offered to pay 543.89 billion rupees ($7.42 billion) to creditors to settle their claims, allowing the company to exit from a bankruptcy process.
The steelmaker, owned by the billionaire Ruia brothers, is one of a group of companies that are among India’s biggest debt defaulters that were pushed into the bankruptcy court last year after a central bank order that was aimed at clearing record bad loans at the country’s banks.
Essar Steel’s plan consists of an upfront cash payment of 475.07 billion rupees to all creditors, including a 455.59 billion rupees to the senior secured financial creditors.
The company submitted a proposal to its creditor committee on Thursday for settlement of the entire claims of the financial creditors, operational creditors, workmen and employees of Essar Steel India.
The offer will lead to “full upfront recovery of loans for the lenders, and maximum recovery for all other classes of creditors,” the company said.
The world’s biggest steelmaker, ArcelorMittal SA, is forming a joint venture with Japan’s Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. to bid for the debt-ridden Essar Steel.
ArcelorMittal said last week that it would pay off creditors of two Indian firms, in which it previously held stakes, to bid for Essar.

