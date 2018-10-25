You are here

﻿

What We Are Reading Today: Setting the People Free by John Dunn

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News
0

What We Are Reading Today: Setting the People Free by John Dunn

  • John Dunn examines the differences and the extraordinary continuities that modern democratic states share with their Greek antecedents
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News
0

Why does democracy— as a word and as an idea— loom so large in the political imagination, though it has so often been misused and misunderstood? Setting the People Free starts by tracing the roots of democracy from an improvised remedy for a local Greek difficulty 2,500 years ago, through its near extinction, to its rebirth amid the struggles of the French Revolution. 

Celebrated political theorist John Dunn then charts the slow but insistent metamorphosis of democracy over the next 150 years and its apparently overwhelming triumph since 1945. 

He examines the differences and the extraordinary continuities that modern democratic states share with their Greek antecedents and explains why democracy evokes intellectual and moral scorn for some, and vital allegiance from others. Now with a new preface and conclusion that ground this landmark work firmly in the present, Setting the People Free is a unique and brilliant account of an extraordinary idea.

John Dunn is professor emeritus of political theory at King’s College, University of Cambridge.

Topics: Book Review Democracy

Related

0
books
What We Are Reading Today: Smack-Bam
0
books
What We Are Reading Today: Workers’ Tales
0
books
What We Are Reading Today: Erasmus, Man of Letters by Lisa Jardine
0
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: The Proof and the Pudding by Jim Henle

Hadid sisters walk in the Moschino x H&M fashion show

Gigi Hadid walking in the Moschino x H&M fashion show. (AFP)
Updated 25 October 2018
Arab News
0

Hadid sisters walk in the Moschino x H&M fashion show

Updated 25 October 2018
Arab News
0

DUBAI: At Pier 36 in New York on Wednesday night, designer Jeremy Scott fabricated a Time’s Square set to showcase the new Moschino spring 2019 collection in collaboration with high street retailer H&M.

Gigi Hadid walking in the Moschino x H&M fashion show. (AFP)

US-Palestinian sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid were among the famous models who walked the runway, alongside Dutch-Egyptian-Moroccan Imaan Hammam, Naomi Campbell and Winnie Harlow.

Naomi Campbell walking in the Moschino x H&M fashion show. (AFP)

Famous guests at the show included Bebe Rexha and Paris Jackson.

Paris Jackson attending the Moschino x H&M fashion show. (AFP)

 

Topics: fashion models designer style clothes

Related

0
Fashion
Bella Hadid nominated for fashion industry award in London
0
Fashion
Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner reportedly set to walk in 2018 Victoria’s Secret show

Latest updates

King Salman holds telephone calls with Germany's Merkel, Russia's Putin
0
Iraq’s new PM moving government outside Baghdad Green Zone
0
Renewed clashes break out between Palestinians in Lebanon camp
0
Syrian hero Yusra Mardini focused on more than just Olympic medals
0
FOUR THINGS WE LEARNED: Dazzling Dortmund, Barcelona backbone and Liverpool's fantastic three
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2018 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.