PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged to bring to France 100 Yazidi women who were victims of assault by Daesh fighters in northern Iraq beginning in 2014, his office said Thursday.
Macron’s offer came after a meeting in Paris with Nadia Murad, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize this month for her campaign to end sexual violence as a weapon of war.
Murad was one of thousands of Yazidi women captured by extremists before they were driven out of Sinjar and other parts of Iraq, starting with campaigns by Kurdish forces backed by US-led coalition forces.
Macron said that in response to Murad’s request, 20 of the refugees being held without access to care in Iraqi Kurdistan would come to France by the end of this year, and the remainder in 2019.
He said he would also back Murad’s launch of a reconstruction fund for Sinjar to build hospitals and schools, hopefully encouraging Yazidis who had fled to return to their bastion.
Murad was in Paris to present a report from the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) on the brutalities inflicted on Yazidi women during the Daesh siege, in particular those by foreign fighters who had joined the extremists.
More than 6,800 Yazidis were kidnapped, of which 4,300 either escaped or were bought as slaves, while 2,500 remain missing, the report said.
The federation called on governments to pursue its citizens who fought alongside Daesh for participating in genocide and crimes against humanity.
France to take in 100 Yazidi women stranded in Iraqi Kurdistan
France to take in 100 Yazidi women stranded in Iraqi Kurdistan
- Emmanuel Macron’s offer came following a meeting in Paris with Nadia Murad
- Murad was one of thousands of Yazidi women captured by extremists before they were driven out of Sinjar
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged to bring to France 100 Yazidi women who were victims of assault by Daesh fighters in northern Iraq beginning in 2014, his office said Thursday.
US Defense Secretary Mattis expected to send hundreds of troops to Mexico border
WASHINGTON: A US official says Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is expected to sign an order as early as Thursday sending 800 or more troops to the southern border to support the Border Patrol.
Mattis is responding to a request from President Donald Trump, who says he’s “bringing out the military” to address what he’s calling a national emergency at the border.
The US official was not authorized to speak publicly because the details had not yet been finalized and spoke on condition of anonymity.
The additional troops are to provide what one official described as logistical support to the Border Patrol. This would include a variety of things such as vehicles, tents and equipment.
There already are about 2,000 National Guard troops assisting at the border under a previous Pentagon arrangement.