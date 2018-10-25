You are here

Iran thwarted in attempt to manipulate new Iraqi govt

Iraq’s Prime Minister-designate Adel Abdul Mahdi arrives at the Parliament building in the heavily guarded Green Zone, Baghdad. (AP)
SUADAD AL-SALHY
SUADAD AL-SALHY
BAGHDAD: An Iraqi Cabinet met outside the heavily fortified Green Zone in Baghdad on Thursday for the first time in 15 years.

The meeting, chaired by new Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, followed an acrimonious session of the Iraqi Parliament that had lasted into the early hours of Thursday.

The session was supposed to be a rubber stamp for new government ministers agreed by the coalition of the two largest Shiite parliamentary blocs — Reform, sponsored by the influential cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr, and Al-Binna’a, the Iran-backed alliance led by Hadi Al-Amiri, commander of Badr Organization, the most powerful Shiite armed faction.

Instead, the session descended into bickering and arguments over the background and history of some of the ministerial candidates, and two in particular: Proposed Interior Minister Falih Al-Fayadh, a former national security adviser and a key ally of Amiri, and Defense Ministry candidate Fener Faisal, former commander of dictator Saddam Hussein’s private jet squadron.

Both men were nominated by Al-Binna’a, but the Iran-backed group was out-maneuvered by Sadr’s allies in the Reform alliance. After the prime minister and 14 of the 22 proposed ministers had been approved, Reform staged a walkout — leaving the Parliament without a quorum, and therefore unable to proceed.

“Amiri and his allies broke their deals with us,” a leading Reform negotiator told Arab News. “We told them clearly that the candidates for the security posts had to be independent, and exclusively nominated by Abdul Mahdi, but they insisted on putting partisan names forward at the last minute.

“They thought they could twist our arm and embarrass us so we would vote for their candidates without any consideration of their previous ties. But a deal is a deal. We said no to those eight candidates, and that means no.”

The attempt to manipulate the ministerial appointments was led by the Iranian military officer Gen. Qassim Suleimani, commander of the Quds Force, the overseas unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. He met most of the Iranian Shiite, Sunni and Kurdish political allies in Iraq this week to promote his candidates, negotiators told Arab News.

“Iran is seeking to tighten its control over the security issue in Iraq and the ministries of Defense and Interior are the cornerstones of this,” an Al-Binna’a negotiator told Arab News. “Suleimani has been pressuring to back them. Sadr and his allies were smart enough to abort his attempts. They won this round.”   

After the disputes of the night before, there were simple and quiet decrees in Baghdad on Thursday morning to exchange authorities and offices between Mahdi, his predecessor Haidar Abadi and the members of their governments. The new prime minister was sworn in, followed by a meeting of the new Cabinet at Mahdi’s temporary office outside the Green Zone.

“We have presented an ambitious and detailed ministerial program with clear time limits and will work to implement it,” Mahdi said during a televised ceremony. 

“We have many challenges and have to work hard to develop the economy, activate the labor market, provide services and meet all the demands of our people.”

MOSCOW/BEIRUT:  The Kremlin said on Thursday that it was very alarmed by a report from the Russian Defense Ministry alleging that a US spy plane coordinated a drone attack on Russia’s Hmeimim air base in Syria in January.

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said earlier on Thursday that a US Poseidon-8 spy plane had helped coordinate an attack by 13 drones on the base, the TASS news agency reported.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he could not rule out that President Vladimir Putin would raise the alleged drone attack with US President Donald Trump. The two leaders are expected to meet in Paris on Nov. 11. 

Meanwhile, opposition fighters and radicals traded fire with regime forces in northern Syria overnight, their “fiercest” exchanges since a buffer zone deal was announced for the area last month, a monitor said Thursday.

A 15- to 20-km wide “demilitarized zone” was announced by rebel backer Turkey and government ally Moscow on Sept. 17 to separate government troops from opposition fighters in their last major bastion in Idlib province and adjacent areas.

Shelling has continued intermittently, however, and escalated dramatically late Wednesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

“It was the fiercest bombing yet since Sept. 17,” said Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the Britain-based monitoring group.

“Syrian government rocket and artillery fire killed one girl in Kafr Hamra,” an Aleppo province town inside the declared buffer zone.

Opposition shelling from inside the zone killed three civilians in regime-held territory earlier this week.

Late on Wednesday, rocket fire by both radicals and Turkish-backed fighters hit second city Aleppo, wounding 10 people, Abdel Rahman said.

State news agency SANA gave the same casualty toll and said the army responded against the sources of the fire north and northwest of the city.

The National Liberation Front, the Turkish-backed rebel alliance which is the main armed group in that area, said it was responding to regime violations of the truce deal with “light and medium weapons.”

Under the deal agreed by Russia and Turkey, the fighters were supposed to have removed all heavy weapons from the buffer zone by Oct. 10.

“Radical” fighters — taken to mean Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), the radical alliance which is the dominant faction in Idlib, and other hard-liners — were supposed to leave the zone by Oct. 15.

But 10 days on there is still no sign of any pullout or of the planned monitoring patrols by the deal’s cosponsors, the observatory said.

Syrian pro-regime newspaper Al-Watan said the radicals’ failure to withdraw “provides the justification for the Syrian army and Russian air force to start a military operation to oust (HTS) from the area.”

But both Russia and Turkey have said the truce deal remains on course despite the missed deadline, and their leaders are to be joined by their French and German counterparts for a four-way summit on Syria in Istanbul on Saturday.

